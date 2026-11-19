Mark Roggemann challenges the Mamdani administration's eviction deadline, claiming constitutional rights to public space despite a Nov 24 notice to vacate his encampment.

Mark Roggemann, a 50-year-old man residing in a homeless encampment on Centre Street in New York, is openly challenging the local government ahead of a critical eviction deadline. He stated that his current living conditions are superior to typical apartments while continuing to defy efforts by the Department of Homeless Services to relocate him.

Confrontation with City Deadline

Roggemann made these remarks to The Post on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, as he outlined his plans regarding the November 24 deadline issued by the city. He insisted that his location near City Hall is unique and invaluable, claiming that no amount of money could purchase the specific advantages of his current setup. He emphasized that he has a ground-floor space with no buildings above him, viewing this as an unobtainable privilege.

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Lax Laws and Strategic Relocation

The activist has spent nearly the last month testing the Department of Homeless Services by exploiting new regulations established under Mayor Zohran Mamdani. These laws mandate a seven-day waiting period before workers are permitted to clean up any homeless encampment. Roggemann has used this window to repeatedly move his belongings just yards away from his previous spot, ensuring he remains in plain sight of City Hall and local elected officials.

Roggemann previously told The Post that his repeated movements were a deliberate strategy to confound city laws and highlight what he perceives as unfair treatment. He set up his encampment in the municipal heart of New York to protest alleged harassment by the Department of Homeless Services, despite claiming the agency provided him with an apartment in Brooklyn. He gloated that this visibility forces those with power to look at him daily from their windows.

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Disputing Agency Claims and Winter Risks

When questioned about his refusal to accept the provided housing, Roggemann mocked the idea of restricting items like wheelie carts or Amazon boxes in public parks. He argued that such restrictions would infringe upon citizens' rights, suggesting that the city cannot simply dictate how personal belongings are displayed in public spaces. His stance reflects a broader disagreement with the agency's approach to managing homelessness.

Despite the approach of winter, Roggemann declared his intention to stay put, asserting that he can handle temperatures dropping to minus 15 degrees. He claimed he would remain comfortable on the street, rejecting the notion that cold weather forces immediate shelter adoption. This determination highlights the physical and ideological resistance he poses to current city policies.

Future Plans and Public Space Rights

Roggemann acknowledged the November 24 deadline but promised that he would return to the area even if forced to vacate. He cited a fundamental right to public space, stating that individuals only lose such rights if they fail to fight for them. This declaration signals his intent to continue his protest regardless of administrative actions taken by the city.

The Department of Homeless Services has declined to comment on Roggemann's specific location choices but maintains that the administration is focused on connecting New Yorkers to shelter, medical care, and services. The agency emphasizes its goal of helping individuals achieve permanent, stable housing. However, Roggemann's continued presence near City Hall serves as a visible reminder of the challenges faced by the Mamdani administration in enforcing new homelessness regulations.