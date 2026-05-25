Homelander's Season 5 Ride to the Finish: Terror, Narcissism, and a Lack of Cataclysmic Destruction

A look at Antony Starr's comments and the behavioral changes of Homelander in Season 5, focusing on his lack of mass destruction but the continued terror and narcissism of the character.

Season 5 gives Homelander a fitting send-off, but its biggest promise about the supe appears to have been a lie. After, Homelander’s story is finally over — though Antony Starr’s villain reaches new levels of instability before he takes his final bow.

Homelander obtains V1 in Episode 6, making him immune to Butcher’s supe virus, and seemingly taking his powers to greater heights. Unfortunately, the fallout of that isn’t as devastating as you’d expect. He barely gets the chance to utilize those enhanced abilities before Kimiko de-powers him. With Homelander taking control of the government at the end of Season 4, many fans anticipated major horrors in the fifth and final outing.

Antony Starr’s comments during his appearance on” Considering that Homelander takes down a plane full of innocent people, kills a protestor in broad daylight, and creates "freedom camps," that’s a high bar to clear. And after Season 5 finale, it’s hard to say what Starr was referring to, as no one thing stands out among Homelander’s greatest crimes that fit into the category of mass destruction. That doesn’t happen, leaving us to wonder about Starr’s words.

Homelander continues to be terrifying in Season 5, but the latest chapter doesn’t feature anything extraordinary or unexpected for his character. Declaring himself as God is a bit much, as is attempting to wipe out nonbelievers.

However, he doesn’t do the latter himself, nor does that plan actually succeed. And given Homelander’s narcissism, it’s not a total stretch that he’d try to install himself as a deity. He’s clearly capable of deluding himself, and he no longer has anyone around to challenge him.





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