The Homeland Security Task Force's National Coordination Center announced a new unit to combat cybercrime, which focuses on catching scammers, cybercriminals, and sextortion schemes.

FILE - The Department of Homeland Security seal during a news conference June 28, 2019, in Washington. The Homeland Security Task Force's National Coordination Center announced a new unit to combat cybercrime, which focuses on catching scammers, cybercriminals, and sextortion schemes.

The NCC, co-led by the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice, announced the launch of the Threat Disruption Center on Wednesday, The new Threat Disruption Center is the HSTF's shared technology resource and collaboration hub that includes more than 30 federal agencies and 440 state and local partners. The hub allows investigators to use victim complaints to find the responsible networks while also providing a direct channel to private-sector organizations that facilitate victim outreach, disrupt criminal operations, and offer technical support.

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“Every hour between a victim’s report and a response gives criminals more time to launder stolen funds and identify their next target,” FBI Operations Director of the Criminal Branch Heith Janke said in a statement on Wednesday. “Through Operation Level Up, HSTF partners have already warned thousands of victims before they suffered additional losses.

The Threat Disruption Center builds on those efforts by providing advanced tools and operational capabilities that enable faster action at greater scale, strengthening the work of every agency on the task force. ” The announcement follows President Trump's March executive order that directs federal agencies to fight cybercrime and partner with the private sector. Acting Executive Associate Director John A. Condon of Homeland Security Investigations said Wednesday, “Transnational criminal organizations are relentlessly seeking new ways to exploit Americans.

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Through the HSTF, we are fundamentally changing how we confront these threats.

"The Threat Disruption Center represents a new model for combating transnational crime, bringing together the capabilities, technology, and innovation of the private sector with the investigative authorities and expertise of law enforcement on an unprecedented scale. These partnerships will allow us to identify and dismantle criminal networks faster, disrupt fraud at its source, protect victims, and prevent Americans from becoming the next target.

" The DOJ noted that criminal networks are using artificial intelligence to scale their operations to steal Americans' money and sexually extort minors, which also requires them to utilize social media, banking and cryptocurrency services, and web hosting and domain infrastructure. Because the criminal networks depend on these entities, the companies operating the services often identify scams first, and partnership with law enforcement through the Threat Disruption Center will assist with preventing scams and tracking down criminals.outagesA 19-year-old Marine from Syracuse, Utah, was reported missing from his base in California.

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