While thousands of travelers were stranded due to a nationwide technical meltdown causing massive flight delays, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin flew on a government jet to watch the LSU-Texas football game, sparking scrutiny over his travel priorities during the crisis.

WASHINGTON — As thousands were stranded in airports around the country on Saturday, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin was on a private government plane, flying to Baton Rouge for an important event: the Louisiana State University-Texas college football game.

The secretary was in Tiger Stadium — for a game also attended by actor Matthew McConaughey, influencer Alix Earle, legendary football player Eli Manning, and Rep. Steve Scalise — to watch the University of Texas Longhorns rally for a 12-point fourth-quarter comeback to beat the LSU Tigers.

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Meanwhile, 24 hours earlier, Mullin was the first public official to take questions at the White House about the nationwide technical meltdown. His trip also came on a day when, and almost 8,000 were delayed as airlines struggled to recover from the rare ground stop that left tens of thousands of travelers stranded.as they tried to get home, with John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and other major hubs dealing with the fallout from Friday’s shutdown.

Like the secretary of state and other top cabinet officials, Mullin has to travel on government jets, being barred from flying commercially for security reasons.

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“The flight took off and landed almost 24 hours after the FAA reopened US airspace — no exceptions were made for this flight,” a government source said. Mullin paid for his flights to Louisiana as he pays for other personal travel, the department said.

“Secretary Mullin is required by law to travel on a government airplane. This is to ensure access to secure communications and to comply by his constitutional duty of continuity of government should a national emergency arise,” a Homeland Security spokesperson told The Post.. A native of Oklahoma, he attended Missouri Valley College. Both the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers are members of the Southeastern Conference .

During the game, he was also spotted in the private box of Ben Bordelon, the CEO of Bollinger Shipping, a Louisiana-based company that has billions of dollars in DHS contracts, including a Bordelon is an LSU alum, having played football for the Tigers and the San Diego Chargers before retiring to run his family’s business. The shipyard is a longtime government contractor that has worked with Homeland Security since the department was founded, garnering contracts over multiple years and presidential administrations.

“During a national disaster, Markwayne Mullin chose to fly to Louisiana to watch a football game with someone who has a $2 billion DHS contract,” said a source familiar with Mullin’s activity. Mullin had never met Bordelon before this weekend’s game. He obtained his tickets through a close friend and paid fair market value for them, according to a source.

Mullin’s trip to Louisiana came a day after he stood in the White House briefing room, next to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, to explain why the nation’s airplanes were put on a ground stop.

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“What it appears to be right now is, as Secretary Duffy was going in and putting patches into the system, they were putting new equipment and new technology and that new equipment, new technology, just wasn’t – it was overwhelming the older system,” Mullin said. “Which is why Secretary Duffy made it very clear, the patchwork doesn’t work. Friday’s sudden order to ground all planes caught the country by shock.

Mullin became the first public face of the administration’s response, telling reporters at the White House that it was a technical issue and not some kind of cyber terrorist attack, emphatically saying this wasn’t “another 9/11. ”. Several college football teams, including four schools in the NCAA’s Big 12 Conference and three in the Big Ten, couldn’t make their away games.

He was at the Secretary’s Cup — the annual matchup between the Coast Guard Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy — at Audi Field on Saturday afternoon before heading to the Tigers-Longhorns game. He was back in Washington, DC on Sunday, appearing on Fox News’ The Sunday Briefing, where he said no one would be fired over the ground stop.

“I don’t think anybody’s going to get fired over this,” he said. “This was an issue with the equipment. ”