Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin faces congressional scrutiny over flight to college game and cyber disruptions, insisting outages were not attacks.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin faced intense questioning from lawmakers on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, regarding controversial travel decisions, recent cyber disruptions, and immigration enforcement practices during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Mullin, alongside Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia, testified before representatives seeking accountability for national security threats and administrative decisions that have drawn significant public criticism.

Cyber Disruptions Not Coordinated Attacks

DNI Jay Clayton addressed widespread public concern that recent high-profile outages across government and private sectors were linked to cyberattacks by stating there was no evidence of such coordinated malicious activity. He explained that the incidents were separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes, explicitly denying any connection to state-sponsored attacks despite the alarming timing of the events. Clayton acknowledged that the timing naturally raises questions from the American people, but insisted that current intelligence indicates these disruptions were unrelated and not caused by adversarial hacking efforts.

Also read Mullin heads to Congress as questions swirl over flight disruptions, football trip and immigration

Secretary Mullin reinforced this assessment by expressing 98% confidence that the outages had nothing to do with adversaries hacking or targeting US systems, aiming to reassure a nervous public about the integrity of critical infrastructure. These statements were particularly sensitive given that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a key component of Mullin's department, has lacked a Senate-confirmed leader since President Donald Trump took office for his second term in early 2025. Trump's original nominee for the position withdrew his nomination earlier this year after it stalled in the Senate, leaving the agency that protects water, electric, and election systems in a leadership vacuum during these disruptions.

Flight to LSU Game Sparks Criticism

Mullin faced sharp criticism for flying to Louisiana on Saturday for the LSU-Texas college football game while travelers nationwide were stuck at airports following a ground stop caused by a technology upgrade to the air traffic control system. The nationwide ground stop overloaded antiquated equipment due to newly installed routers, flooding the Federal Aviation Administration's telecommunications system and forcing the agency to halt all flights temporarily. Mullin defended his travel by stating the trip had been planned for weeks to accommodate relatives and meet with the governor, arguing that canceling a scheduled event with the airspace open would have caused confusion and signaled distrust in the administration's capability.

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He emphasized that the administration successfully managed the aftermath of the ground stop by landing over 4,000 planes safely when the stoppage was lifted, citing this as a great success despite the initial disruption. However, critics pointed out that thousands of flights were canceled and passengers were forced to scramble for alternative travel options while Mullin flew as people nationwide faced significant delays. The timing of his flight, occurring after the stoppage was lifted, did not mitigate the perception that the Secretary prioritized leisure travel over the immediate concerns of stranded travelers.

Immigration Training and Background Checks Under Review

Lawmakers also scrutinized the training and vetting processes for the 12,000 new officers and special agents hired by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during an unprecedented hiring surge under the Republican administration. Concerns were raised that the employment rush led to incomplete background checks and shortened training periods for some newly hired agents, raising safety and accountability questions within federal law enforcement. In one prominent case, an ICE officer involved in a fatal encounter reportedly had a record that suggested potential issues, fueling broader debates about the rigor of the hiring process.

Mullin responded by asserting that every ICE officer currently in service has undergone a full background check, with those who have not yet completed the process placed on administrative leave. He further clarified that officers who have not finished the full 13 weeks of required training have also been suspended until they can complete their education, aiming to address allegations of inadequate preparation. These disclosures came as the Department of Homeland Security grappled with the fallout from fatal encounters involving federal officers, including the deaths of US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, which have intensified political tensions.

Tensions Over Immigration Enforcement Actions

The hearing grew tense when Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., questioned Mullin about his role in enforcing President Trump's immigration agenda following the tragic deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. McIver pressed the Secretary on whether he harbored any regrets regarding the administration's approach to immigration enforcement, highlighting the human cost of these policies. Mullin's defense of the travel logistics and cyber response contrasted with the emotional weight of these immigration-related fatalities, underscoring the divided public opinion on the administration's priorities.

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As the committee concluded its review of these multifaceted security and operational issues, the administration remains under pressure to demonstrate transparency in its handling of both technological failures and enforcement actions. The combined scrutiny of cyber vulnerabilities, aviation system reliability, and immigration vetting procedures presents a complex challenge for the new leadership within the Department of Homeland Security as it seeks to restore public confidence in its ability to protect national interests.