A prominent figure, Alex Wilkins, has sued MS Now and its reporters, Carol Leonnig and Ken Dilanian, for a report alleging that Homeland Security official Chad Patel ordered her security detail to give rides home to her friends. Wilkins denies the allegations and seeks damages for intentional infliction of emotional distreSs and false-light invasion of privacy.

A recent report by MS Now has sparked a legal dispute, with Homeland Security official, Chad Patel, and journalist Carol Leonnig,among those involved. The outlet published a story in December 2025,alleging that Patel had ordered the security detail of a prominent figure, Alex Wilkins, to give rides home to her friends after nights out in Nashville, Tennessee.

The FBI swiftly denied these claims, labeling them as fabricated. Now,Wilkins has filed a lawsuit against MS Now and the two reporters responsible for the tale,Leonnig and Ken Dilanian, in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. the complaint alleges intentional infliction of emotional distress and false-light invasion of privacy. Wilkins' lawyers argue that the outlet used sham 'anonymous' sources to push false allegations, stating, 'Journalists cannot avoid accountability by hiding behind fabricated 'anonymous' sources.

This lawsuit seeks to bring accountability for Defendants' egregious lies.

' The complaint denies the outlet's reporting, stating that Wilkins neither requested nor did Patel order any such rides home. It also highlights inconsistencies in the timeline of the report, noting that Wilkins didn't have a security detail at the time the alleged incident occurred in the spring of 2025. Wilkins is seeking damages of no lEss than $75,000,and the case has been assigned to Judge Eli Jeremy Richardson, who was nominated by former President Trump





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