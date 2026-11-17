Markwayne Mullin attributes widespread tech failures to self-fixing AI code. JD Vance urges calm as banks and United Airlines resume normal operations after technical glitches.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin suggested that rogue artificial intelligence may be responsible for the chaotic system outages disrupting major US airports and financial institutions. The comments came on Monday evening as banks and United Airlines experienced service disruptions following a series of high-profile technical failures last week.

The AI Theory Behind System Failures

Mullin revealed that he consulted a source within the technology industry who theorized that super intelligence (SI) programs were the root cause. He explained that when code is written to self-repair, it can trigger unintended ripple effects that overwhelm systems not designed for such rapid processing speeds.

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The Secretary stated that changing one element in a complex self-correcting program can alter the entire system, causing components to fail. He noted that this internal feedback loop makes the technology too fast for current infrastructure to handle, leading to widespread service interruptions.

Rejection of Cyberattack Theories

Mullin emphasized that he is ninety-eight percent certain the US is not experiencing a coordinated cyberattack. He pointed out that the lack of external digital footprints suggests the problems originated from within the systems themselves rather than from outside malicious actors.

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While acknowledging that some theories seem outlandish, Mullin stated he does not always believe in coincidences until proven wrong. He confirmed that the source for his theory wished to remain anonymous and explicitly clarified that the comments were not related to Tesla CEO Elon Musk or any specific private company initiatives.

Impact on Banking and Airline Sectors

The outages caused significant disruption for customers at major financial institutions including Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Capital One. Thousands of users reported being unable to log in or transfer funds, with Down Detector recording over four thousand reports for Chase alone by 2:30 pm ET.

United Airlines also faced a widespread system outage that briefly grounded flights across the United States. The airline apologized for the inconvenience and urged customers to check their flight status via the mobile app while engineers worked to restore services.

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Government Response and Public Guidance

VP JD Vance addressed public concerns about the technical failures, advising Americans that there is no need to build bunkers or stockpile food and water. He spoke on Fox News with Laura Ingraham, reiterating that while preparedness is important, the current situation does not indicate an impending crisis.

The Federal Aviation Administration previously grounded all flights nationwide following a technical issue, compounding the stress on travelers. Both the airline and banking sectors have since worked to resolve the bugs, with United confirming that no flights in progress were negatively affected during the downtime.