Homegrown Sandwich Shops Collapse in Seattle as Costs Surge

Homegrown closes all Seattle locations amid rising labor and food costs. KIRO hosts discuss the financial impact of Seattle's minimum wage on small businesses and struggling restaurants.

Homegrown, a sandwich chain once operating a dozen shops across the Seattle area, is shutting down its final locations just before Thanksgiving. This complete closure highlights the severe financial pressures facing small business es in the region. KIRO host Jake Skorheim notes that the collapse illustrates the high costs of operating in Seattle. The brand, known for its ethical sourcing, can no longer sustain its operations.

Operational Costs and Labor Challenges

Co-founders Gillis and Ben Friedman launched Homegrown in Fremont in 2009. They promoted a philosophy of sandwich environmentalism that combined organic ingredients with sustainable materials. Despite this approach, the company closed ten stores and laid off 158 workers in 2024 due to rising labor and food costs. Workers had unionized with Unite Here Local 8, leading to an 119-day strike in 2023. The strike ended with a contract that included raises and a paid 30-minute break. Skorheim pointed out that paying high rent while dealing with a workforce on strike created an unsustainable situation for the business.

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Seattle Minimum Wage and Economic Strain

Seattle's minimum wage is set to increase from $21.30 to $22.14 per hour on January 1. KIRO host Spike O'Neill acknowledged that the city makes it difficult for restaurant owners to succeed. O'Neill explained that labor costs are only one part of the problem. Food costs have also risen significantly, while customer spending has decreased. Many families are cutting back on dining out as their budgets tighten. This reduction in discretionary spending leaves restaurant owners squeezed from all sides. The combination of high fixed costs and lower revenue has made it nearly impossible for some establishments to remain open.

Owner Perspectives on Thin Margins

Skorheim shared a text from a listener who owns a sandwich shop. The owner described buying a box of lettuce for $90. He noted that he could save $50 by purchasing the same item at Costco himself. This example illustrates how thin the margins are for small business owners. Workers often do not realize how close owners are to losing all their money. Every dollar must be carefully watched to keep the business afloat. Skorheim summarized that it is very difficult for these owners to make any profit while dealing with high operational costs.

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Industry-Wide Decline in Seattle Dining

The struggles of Homegrown are not isolated incidents in the Seattle dining scene. Other local restaurants are facing similar challenges and closures. Pam's Kitchen in Wallingford closed after more than 20 years of operation. La Palma in Queen Anne has been forced to pivot its business model to survive. O'Neill stated that it is tough to run a restaurant in Seattle today. The city does not make it any easier for business owners to thrive. These closures reflect a broader trend of financial strain in the local hospitality industry.

Future Outlook for Small Businesses

The collapse of Homegrown serves as a warning for other small businesses in the region. High labor costs, increasing food prices, and reduced consumer spending are creating a perfect storm. Skoheim and O'Neill discussed how business owners are trying to work around these challenges. However, the structural costs of operating in Seattle remain a significant hurdle. The industry awaits further developments as the new minimum wage takes effect in January. Business owners continue to navigate these difficult economic conditions with limited options.