Home Town's Erin and Ben Napier Open Up About Fire, Birthday Tragedy, and Future Plans

HGTV's Home Town stars Erin and Ben Napier discuss the emotional challenges they faced during the filming of the show's tenth season, including a fire that delayed their hotel opening and cast a somber tone over Erin's 40th birthday. They also share their plans for the future, expressing their desire to continue improving their community and state.

In a candid conversation on their podcast, Erin and Ben Napier , stars of HGTV 's Home Town , shared the emotional rollercoaster they experienced during the filming of the show's tenth season.

The couple revealed that a fire in August 2025 not only delayed the opening of their hotel but also cast a shadow over Erin's 40th birthday celebrations. Despite their 'anti-giant birthdays' stance, they hosted a party for Erin, which was unexpectedly somber given the recent events.

'All I wanted for my birthday was to eat dip. So, we ate dip and cried,' Erin recalled.

However, the local support they received during this time was heartwarming, with friends understanding the extent of their efforts despite the public not being fully aware until the episodes aired. Looking ahead, the couple is nearing the completion of the current season, with new episodes set to air in January. They hinted at exciting projects on the horizon, expressing their desire to continue improving their community and state, fueled by their vision and goals





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Home Town Erin Napier Ben Napier HGTV Fire Birthday Future Plans Community Improvement

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