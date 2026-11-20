Yvette Mahmood acknowledges biased policing in the UK and outlines new guidance for police forces to ensure impartiality and address public perception issues.

Home Secretary Yvette Mahmood has officially acknowledged that examples of two-tier policing exist within the United Kingdom, marking a significant shift from previous government denials. This admission serves as a direct validation for critics like Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who have long argued that law enforcement agencies display systemic bias. Mahmood outlined a comprehensive action plan designed to combat the corrosive public perception that the law is applied unequally across different demographic groups.

Addressing the Perception of Bias

Mahmood pledged to implement a national standard of impartiality to reverse the growing perception that certain communities receive preferential treatment. The Home Secretary stated that police forces will receive new guidance specifically aimed at avoiding bias in their operations. She emphasized that while the vast majority of officers police impartially, differential treatment has harmed policing efforts and allowed motivated actors to exploit these issues.

Also read Shabana Mahmood Admits Two-Tier Policing Exists in UK

Historical Context and Recent Incidents

Accusations of preferential treatment for left-wing activists and ethnic minority groups have intensified over the past decade. These concerns often stem from public perceptions following the child rape grooming gang scandal, where police were criticized for ignoring abuse of white working-class girls due to politically correct concerns. Additionally, disparities were highlighted during coronavirus lockdowns when Black Lives Matter protests were treated differently from right-wing anti-lockdown demonstrations.

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Controversial Cases Fueling Public Debate

Specific incidents have further fueled the debate over equitable law enforcement. In Southport, nearly 2,000 people were arrested after riots following a stabbing, whereas police were observed retreating during Roma riots in Harehills, Leeds. The most infamous case involved eighteen-year-old Henry Nowak, who was told by officers he was not stabbed despite clear injuries and a weapon being used. Body cam footage showed officers siding with the attacker, Vickrum Singh Digwa, who claimed Nowak was racist.

Political Reactions and Criticisms

Reform UK Shadow Home Secretary Zia Yusuf criticized Mahmood's plans as propaganda, arguing that Race Action Plans embed anti-white discrimination into police codes. He cited the Henry Nowak case as proof that the current approach fails to address underlying biases. While some view Mahmood's announcement as a necessary step toward equality, others believe it is a superficial move that will not lead to real change in policing practices.