Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood Reverts to 5-Year Care Worker ILR Path

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has significantly scaled back immigration restrictions, allowing most care workers to qualify for Indefinite Leave to Remain after five years instead of the originally proposed longer periods.

The Home Office has published a revised plan for Indefinite Leave to Remain that drastically reduces the restrictions originally proposed by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood for foreign care workers. This updated policy ensures that the majority of these essential staff members will continue to qualify for permanent residency after just five years in the United Kingdom. Consequently, these workers will maintain eligibility for welfare benefits, social housing, and National Health Service treatment upon securing their status. The decision marks a significant departure from the stricter guidelines Ms. Mahmood had previously outlined to curb permanent migration pathways.

Original Proposals vs Revised Policy Details

Ms. Mahmood's initial blueprint, released last November, intended to impose much longer waiting periods for permanent residency, specifically targeting foreign care workers who would have faced 15 or 20-year requirements. Under the current framework, 290,000 of the approximately 382,000 care workers and their dependents eligible by 2030 will follow the standard five-year pathway. This specific route applies to individuals who secured their visas before May of last year and have consistently earned the minimum salary threshold of £25,000 per year. The remaining group, comprising roughly 100,000 care workers and dependents, will be granted a second opportunity to meet settlement criteria via a further five-year visa extension.

Also read Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood Exempts 300,000 Care Workers From Immigration Crackdown After Labour Left-Wing Revolt

Home Office Justification and Financial Warnings

In a speech delivered in March, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood had previously warned that high levels of post-pandemic immigration were destabilizing Britain and posed severe risks to public services. She explicitly highlighted the strain placed on the National Health Service and the 1.3 million individuals currently waiting on the social housing list as primary concerns. Ms. Mahmood argued that maintaining the status quo would generate a lifetime cost to the taxpayer estimated at £10 billion. Her original stance suggested that allowing such high volumes of migrants to gain permanent rights without extended waiting periods would exacerbate these systemic pressures indefinitely.

Stakeholder Pressures and Internal Politics

The reversal of the stricter immigration rules appears to be a direct concession to the Left-wing faction of the Labour Party, forcing the Home Secretary to abandon her hardline stance. While Ms. Mahmood had indicated that most of the 1.6 million migrants due to qualify by 2030 would face longer qualification periods, the revised document estimates that 1.9 million will become eligible in that timeframe. Crucially, only about a quarter of that total, or approximately 500,000 individuals, will now wait more than five years for settlement. This shift demonstrates the political difficulty of enforcing stringent migration controls against the backdrop of severe staffing shortages in the care sector.

Advertisement

Impact on Salary Thresholds and Dependents

The updated regulations introduce distinct pathways based on income levels and family status, significantly altering previous eligibility rules. Individuals in the highest earnings bracket, defined as those making at least £125,141 annually, can now apply for settlement within just three years. Those earning more than £50,271 per year, along with specific public service workers such as doctors and teachers, will retain the five-year settlement route. Additionally, the Home Office has reversed previous rules regarding family members, allowing dependants under 25 to win Indefinite Leave to Remain alongside the main applicant, removing previous requirements for independent income or English language proficiency.

Implementation Timeline and Next Steps

The revised immigration measures are scheduled to be introduced in phases beginning in early next year. This phased implementation allows the Home Office and relevant employers to adjust to the continued influx of care workers securing permanent status. The policy ensures that the vast majority of the existing workforce remains anchored in the UK health and social care system, addressing immediate labor market needs while potentially fueling ongoing political debate regarding long-term migration levels. The final outcome leaves about 500,000 of the 1.9 million eligible migrants waiting longer than the standard five years, while the majority proceed on the established five-year track to full permanent residency.