Shabana Mahmood plans to remove the five-day notice period for rejected migrants, enabling immediate deportations after appeals fail. Opposition parties argue leaving the ECHR is the only true solution.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is preparing to introduce a significant crackdown on illegal migration by tabling new legislation that would allow for the rapid deportation of rejected asylum seekers. Under the proposed amendments to the Immigration and Asylum Bill, the government seeks to eliminate the current legal requirement for a five-day notice period prior to enforced removal.

Abolishing Grace Periods for Removals

This legislative change targets a specific loophole that currently provides rejected migrants with a minimum of five working days before they can be deported. The Home Secretary intends to present this amendment ahead of the bill's third and final reading in the House of Commons tomorrow. The primary objective is to allow immigration officers to remove most rejected migrants the moment their appeal options are fully exhausted, rather than waiting out a mandatory notice window.

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Opposition Criticism and Political Divides

While the government argues this restores order, the political opposition has strongly criticized the approach. Conservative Home Secretary shadow Chris Philp and Reform UK home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf argue that these measures are insufficient. Both critics contend that leaving the European Convention on Human Rights is the only way to achieve true border control and instant deportations. Labour refuses to leave the convention, creating a significant point of contention regarding the efficacy of the current plan.

Legal Challenges and Backbench Rebellion

The new rules aim to prevent rejected migrants from using the five-day window to instruct human rights lawyers to lodge spurious eleventh-hour claims. Under the proposed system, officers would have a six-month period to remove failed asylum seekers before further notice is required. During this window, only appeals involving a material change of circumstance, such as a regime change in the seeker's home country, would be permitted. This strict approach risks stirring a backbench rebellion, as fourteen Labour MPs already voted against the bill during its second reading.

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Comparative Models and Removal Statistics

Ms Mahmood's policy framework is modeled on Denmark's hardline immigration system, which she has publicly admired. That system has successfully more than halved the number of migrants awaiting removal over a five-year period. Supporting the domestic push, Home Office minister Anna Turley highlighted that over 80,000 illegal migrants and foreign nationals have been returned since the general election. Removals of foreign criminals and illegal migrants recently hit the highest numbers for a decade, exceeding 80,000 over two years.

Future Implications for Migration Control

This amendment follows recent concessions by the Home Office, including an exemption for 300,000 foreign care workers from the fifteen-year wait for Indefinite Leave to Remain. Small boat arrivals have fallen by approximately 40 percent this year, yet the government maintains that swift removals are essential to prevent the system from being frustrated. The introduction of these stricter timelines represents a significant shift in how the UK handles the final stages of the asylum process, aiming to deter fraudulent claims and accelerate deportations.