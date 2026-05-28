Home Office Spends Millions on New Boats and Repairs as Channel Migrant Crisis Persists

The UK Home Office has commissioned new vessel rentals and repair contracts worth millions to bolster its Channel response fleet as migrant arrivals continue, with nearly 1,000 crossing over a single weekend and total arrivals hitting 200,000.

The UK Home Office is investing heavily in expanding and maintaining its fleet of vessels used to respond to Channel crossings, as the migrant crisis is expected to persist for years.

A new deal worth £1.259 million will rent crewed rigid hull inflatable boats (RIBs) for one year, with an option to extend for an additional 24 months. The agreement covers crew accommodation and food for round-the-clock operations through eight-hour shifts. Separately, a £1.6 million three-year contract has been signed to repair existing RIBs and tactical boats.

Additionally, the government previously hired four catamarans at a cost of £30 million over three years to retrieve migrants from unseaworthy vessels attempting the crossing from France. These new RIBs will complement the larger catamarans, especially as improving weather leads to more crossing attempts-nearly 1,000 migrants arrived from France over a recent bank holiday weekend. Contract details for the RIBs, obtained by media, outline their purpose: to recover individuals who enter the water.

The 8.5-meter crafts must be capable of carrying at least 20 'recovered casualties' for transfer to larger search and rescue boats, though they may sometimes return people directly to land. Another key function is tracking migrant vessels that refuse to stop. The boats must sustain a steady speed of 20 knots, with short bursts up to 40 knots. A section on 'Saving of Life and Salvage' procedures is entirely redacted, as are three pages specifying the vessels' technical requirements.

The four catamarans-BSC Enterprise, BSC Contender, BSC Courageous, and BSC Intrepid-are described as more modern than predecessors, offering increased space for migrants. Home Office officials state the upgraded 79-foot by 29-foot catamarans provide better value, each able to carry up to 80 migrants. The total number of people arriving illegally in the UK via the Channel route has now reached 200,000 since the crisis began eight years ago.

Labour leader Keir Starmer, now Prime Minister, has promised to end the crossing trade and 'smash the gangs' that facilitate them. However, his government's impact appears limited so far, with only 7,612 migrants deported. The newly rented RIBs come from Boatserv, a company normally engaged in underwater cable laying. The separate repair deal will allocate £1.4 million to maintain existing Border Force RIBs.

These procurement moves underscore the government's continual adaptation to a protracted situation, balancing operational demands with significant ongoing expenditure





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