Anna Turley faces intense criticism in Parliament over the decision to house 1,200 male asylum seekers at a Bicester MoD base near the village of Piddington.

Home Office Minister Anna Turley faced intense scrutiny during a recent Parliamentary session regarding the government's controversial plan to house 1,200 male asylum seekers in Oxfordshire. The proposal involves utilizing Ministry of Defence land located near the small village of Piddington, a decision that has sparked significant local outrage and political debate.

Turley appeared visibly stressed while addressing these concerns, struggling to defend the rapid implementation of the scheme against sharp questions from colleagues.

The core of the controversy lies in the use of urgent Crown development procedures to facilitate the housing arrangement. This legal mechanism grants the government expanded powers to accelerate the process, bypassing some standard regulatory hurdles. Turley described the process as quasi-judicial, emphasizing that officials are working to minimize the impact on local residents despite the speed of the deployment.

Local reactions in Piddington have been fierce, with residents previously declaring themselves an independent principality after a referendum to protest the potential arrival of migrants. The village has a population of approximately 358, making the influx of 1,200 individuals a massive demographic shift for the community. Opposition MPs have highlighted the local anger, noting that the decision has deeply divided the constituency of Bicester and Woodstock.

Calum Miller, the local Member of Parliament for the Liberal Democrats, raised serious safety concerns regarding the Bicester MoD base. He argued that the facility contains asbestos and is currently used for training bomb disposal experts, making it an unsuitable location for asylum housing. Miller also cited a projected cost of more than £1 billion over ten years to manage and maintain the arrangement.

Political friction extended beyond the local representative, with various opposition figures voicing strong objections. Joy Morrissey of the Conservative Party warned that the decision could endanger women and girls in the area, while other MPs debated the cultural and social implications of the housing plan. The debate highlighted deep divisions within the political landscape regarding asylum policy and community integration strategies.

In response to criticisms of hotel costs, Turley noted that alternative accommodations had previously cost £199 per person per night. She argued that utilizing military land is a more fiscally responsible approach compared to commercial lodging. Despite these justifications, the government faces ongoing legal and political challenges as it proceeds with the controversial Piddington安置 plan.