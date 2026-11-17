Anna Turley faced intense Commons questioning over the decision to house 1,200 male asylum seekers at Bicester MoD base near Piddington, sparking local fury and political dispute.

Home Office Minister Anna Turley faced a grilling in the House of Commons regarding the government's controversial decision to house 1,200 male asylum seekers in the Oxfordshire village of Piddington. The inquiry was triggered by the selection of the Bicester Ministry of Defence base, located near the village with a population of just 358, for this new accommodation plan.

Turley appeared visibly uncomfortable, struggling to defend the use of urgent Crown development procedures while opposition MPs highlighted local outrage and safety concerns.

Legal Powers and Community Outrage

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The government utilized rare legal mechanisms known as urgent Crown development procedures to expedite the housing arrangement. Turley described the process as quasi-judicial, insisting that officials are acutely aware of the need to minimize the impact on local residents. However, this explanation did little to quell the anger of Piddington residents, who previously declared themselves an independent principality after holding a referendum to protest the influx.

Opposition members criticized the government for slipping out the announcement with little prior consultation. Critics argued that the use of such powers indicated a desire to bypass standard democratic scrutiny and local opposition. The rapid deployment of these legal tools has drawn sharp rebukes from communities who feel their voices have been ignored in favor of swift bureaucratic action.

Political Reactions and Safety Concerns

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Calum Miller, the Liberal Democrat MP for Bicester and Woodstock, raised specific concerns regarding the safety of the Bicester MoD base. He noted that the facility contains significant amounts of asbestos and is currently used for training bomb disposal experts. Miller argued that converting this military site into civilian housing presents serious health and safety risks that have not been adequately addressed by the Home Office.

Joy Morrissey of the Conservative Party warned that the decision would imperil women and girls in Piddington. She questioned why no Labour minister had visited the community to discuss the plans directly. Morrissey, who mistakenly referred to the constituency as Bicester and Woodcock, faced corrections from neighbors who emphasized the correct name is Bicester and Woodstock, highlighting the disconnect between the government and local geography.

Costs and Alternative Accommodation Views

Miller also highlighted the financial burden of the project, estimating it could cost more than £1 billion over 10 years. This figure was dismissed by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner as mere small change, as she focused on other policy announcements such as a new tourist tax. Rayner suggested that the additional cost of the tax would go unnoticed by travelers, displaying a blithe attitude toward the financial implications of her policies.

Labour MP Peter Prinsley offered a different perspective, suggesting asylum seekers might prefer repurposed urban office blocks to access cultural attractions. This view was contrasted by Turley, who disclosed that current hotel accommodation costs £199 a night per person. She argued that housing individuals on military land is a more cost-effective alternative to expensive hotel stays, despite the ongoing political and social friction.