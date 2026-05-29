Home Office Contracts AI Facial Recognition to Detect Adult Migrants Posing as Children

The UK Home Office has awarded a contract to Akhter Computers LTD to develop AI facial recognition technology to estimate the age of migrants at the border. The technology aims to identify adults falsely claiming to be children, but human rights groups criticize it as unproven and a threat to child protections.

The UK Home Office has awarded a contract to Akhter Computers LTD, a software firm based in Harlow, to develop and test AI facial recognition technology designed to estimate the age of migrants arriving at the border.

The technology, which is expected to be introduced in mid-2027, is intended to identify adult migrants who falsely claim to be children in order to exploit the asylum system. The Home Office stated that initial testing showed promising performance and accuracy, and the system will help spot individuals trying to game the system.

This development comes as asylum claims in the UK continue to rise, with 111,084 claims in the year ending June 2025, an increase of over 14 percent compared to the previous year. Additionally, the Home Office reported that more than 6,400 migrants claiming to be children were assessed for age at the border, with nearly half found to be adults in the year ending March 2026.

The contract is valued at £322,000 over three years and will involve testing the AI on various images of people from different genders and ethnicities, including asylum seekers. The results have not yet been used in live cases, but the technology is anticipated to be tested at a processing centre in Dover, Western Jet Foil, next year.

Currently, age assessments are conducted by trained immigration enforcement officers using X-rays, MRI scans, and documents, but the government determined AI recognition to be the most cost-effective option. However, the scheme has faced strong criticism from human rights organisations, particularly Human Rights Watch, which has called for the plan to be scrapped. Anna Bacciarelli, a senior AI researcher at the group, argued that the technology is unproven and poses a risk to protections for vulnerable children.

She stated that the government needs to scrap this deeply flawed approach to assessing child refugees and that experimenting with unproven technology to determine whether a child should be granted protections is cruel and unconscionable. She also noted that facial age estimation has so far been used in bars and shops, not at migrant processing centres, and claimed there is no ethical way to proceed with such plans.

Meanwhile, a report by the UK government's independent immigration inspector found several incidents where both migrant children and adults were classified in the wrong age group and concluded that it is inevitable that some age assessments will be wrong without a foolproof testing method. The report added that the current room for error is a cause for concern, particularly when children are denied rights and protections to which they are entitled.

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Alex Norris, defended the technology, stating that adult migrants making false age claims have exploited the system and diverted vital support away from children at risk. He said that rolling out AI technology will stop this, ensuring those who game the system are identified, detained, and removed without delay, while those deserving support and protection receive it.

The debate highlights the tension between using innovative technology to address immigration challenges and ensuring the rights of vulnerable individuals are protected





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