Labour reverses indefinite leave to remain policy after Home Office data reveals 73% of respondents were visa holders, not citizens, triggering political fury.

Official government data has confirmed that fewer than one in five respondents to the Home Office's recent consultation on stricter immigration regulations were British citizens. The figures reveal that an astonishing 73 percent of the more than 200,000 people who submitted views were current visa holders, a demographic majority that has directly influenced the reversal of the Labour government's proposed policy changes.

Statistical Breakdown of Respondents

The Home Office statistics indicate that only 18 percent of those who responded identified as British citizens, a proportion the department admitted may still include spouses and family members of visa holders rather than independent nationals. The racial and ethnic composition of the feedback pool was heavily skewed, with 51 percent of respondents identifying as Asian or British Asian, while 19 percent identified as White. A further 12 percent were Black or Black British, and three percent identified as mixed or multiple ethnic groups, according to the official Home Office figures.

Also read Cancer and job loss couldn't stop this New York couple's wedding dream

Political Fallout and Conservative Criticism

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp condemned the decision, stating that migrants with a vested interest in weakening proposed immigration crackdowns unsurprisingly advocated for laxer rules. Philp told reporters that the only shocking aspect of the situation was that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood backtracked from her original plan because immigrants replying to her consultation explicitly asked her to do so. He argued that the reversal allows hundreds of thousands of low-skill care workers to remain in the UK permanently, gaining citizenship and full benefit entitlements despite concerns over fraud.

The Policy Reversal Mechanism

The consultation was designed to shape the Labour party's policy for indefinite leave to remain, which grants the legal right to live in the United Kingdom without time restrictions. By accepting the feedback from this specific demographic, the government effectively altered its stance on who qualifies for permanent residency. The Centre for Migration Control think tank criticized the outcome, asserting that the nation's immigration policy is now being decided by individuals who are not even citizens of the country, thereby undermining the democratic process of policy formulation.

Advertisement

Financial and Social Consequences

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood admitted that the financial cost of this policy reversal would be £10 billion, a figure she acknowledged but proceeded to approve regardless. The decision is attributed to pressure from Vice Prime Minister Angela Rayner and the volume of responses from visa holders during the consultation period. Critics argue that this move prioritizes the immediate demands of a specific migrant population over the long-term economic stability and public service capacity of the nation.

Future Implications for Immigration Control

This reversal marks a significant shift in the UK's immigration landscape, as the government has now committed to maintaining the status quo for indefinite leave to remain applicants despite previous intentions to tighten restrictions. The outcome highlights the tension between responsive governance and strategic national policy, as the Labour administration navigates the demands of its consultation process against the backdrop of political opposition and fiscal responsibility. The £10 billion cost will now be absorbed into the national budget, affecting public spending priorities in the coming years.