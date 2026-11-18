The Home Office confirms the Tamworth Holiday Inn Express will no longer house asylum seekers from February 2025, ending the controversial arrangement following the 2024 riots and sustained local opposition.

The Home Office has officially confirmed that the Tamworth Holiday Inn Express in Staffordshire will cease housing asylum seekers starting in February 2025. This decision follows the closure of similar facilities in Southampton and Greater Manchester, aligning with the current Labour Government's broader strategy to dismantle the use of hotels for migrant accommodation across the United Kingdom.

Resolution of Tamworth Facility Controversy

Sarah Edwards, the Labour Member of Parliament for Tamworth, announced the confirmation on social media, stating that the arrangement to use the hotel for asylum accommodation would come to an end. She emphasized that the decision to utilize the Holiday Inn Express was made by the previous Conservative Government, but expressed relief that the current administration has acted to close the facility. Edwards noted that while the timeline took longer than many residents desired, the closure represents a significant step forward for the community.

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The MP highlighted that she had campaigned on a pledge to work toward closing the asylum hotel in Tamworth. She assured constituents that much work remains to secure borders and continue offering sanctuary to those genuinely fleeing war and persecution. Edwards pledged to press the Government to ensure the February deadline is met, keeping the interests of Tamworth at the heart of all related decisions.

Aftermath of August 2024 Riots

The facility had been the site of significant violence in August 2024, when it was torched by anti-migrant protesters during the Southport riots. Masked individuals threw a burning bush into an entrance of the building, causing nearly £100,000 worth of damage. Graffiti reading 'Get out England' was spray-painted on the exterior while police worked to extinguish fires inside the stairwell. Several individuals were subsequently jailed for their roles in the disorder, which included smashed windows and attacks on officers.

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Police reported that a police dog was struck with a brick and six officers were injured during the unrest in Tamworth and nearby Stoke-on-Trent. The violence was part of widespread anti-immigration protests fueled by online misinformation regarding the killing of three young girls in Southport, Merseyside. The Home Office stated that the concerns of communities are central to their immigration reforms, driving the decision to close every asylum hotel.

National Strategy and Alternative Housing

The Home Office indicated that the Government plans to close all asylum hotels during this Parliament. Migrants are being moved into alternative accommodation, including former military sites. A recent example is the Ministry of Defence site in Bicester, Oxfordshire, where the Home Office is working to fairly house asylum seekers while minimizing impacts on local communities. The agency claimed to have saved taxpayers over £1 billion in asylum support costs since the election.

Concurrently, the Home Office confirmed that the Highfield House Hotel in Southampton will also no longer house asylum seekers. Residents are expected to move out over the next few months, following protests that began in summer 2025. Portswood Councillor John Savage welcomed the closure, noting that protests had made life difficult for local residents and businesses. He called for clear information to be provided to both the migrants and local residents during the transition.

Closure of Additional Facilities in Greater Manchester

Another asylum seeker hotel in Greater Manchester, the 148-bedroom Cresta Court in Altrincham, has also been confirmed to end its housing of migrants. The site has been the center of protests and counter-protests since 2024. Labour MP Conor Rand stated that the Government would end housing asylum seekers there within the next three months as remaining residents are moved out.

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The local Conservative group attributed the decision to their two years of relentless campaigning. Trafford Councillor Nathan Evans hailed the closure as good news and a relief for Altrincham. As the Government executes this plan, the focus remains on relocating migrants to military sites and other suitable accommodations to address community tensions and safety concerns raised by local authorities and MPs.