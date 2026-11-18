The Home Office will end asylum seeker housing at Tamworth's Holiday Inn Express by February, a move welcomed by local MP Sarah Edwards following 2024 riots.

The Home Office has officially announced that the Holiday Inn Express in Tamworth, Staffordshire, will cease housing asylum seekers starting in February. This decision marks the end of a contentious arrangement that had already damaged the hotel's reputation following violent unrest.

Tamworth Hotel Closure Confirmed

Sarah Edwards, the Labour Member of Parliament for Tamworth, confirmed the closure in a social media statement. She noted that the decision aligns with her campaign promises and reflects a shift in policy under the current government. Edwards expressed relief that the government had finally acted, despite the delay exceeding what many residents had hoped for. She described the closure as an important step forward for the community.

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Background of August 2024 Riots

The hotel became a focal point of anti-migrant violence in August 2024 during the Southport riots. A mob of masked protesters threw a burning bush into an entrance, causing nearly £100,000 in damage. Flames engulfed the stairwell while police worked to extinguish the fire. Graffiti reading 'Get out England' was scrawled on the exterior walls. Several individuals were later jailed for their roles in the disorder.

Community Safety and Political Response

Police officers suffered injuries during the unrest, with a police dog struck by a brick and six officers hurt. The violence occurred alongside disorder in Stoke-on-Trent over the first weekend of August 2024. These events were fueled by online misinformation regarding the killing of three young girls in Southport, Merseysides. Edwards emphasized that securing borders and offering sanctuary to genuine refugees remain priorities. She pledged to continue pressuring the government to meet the February deadline for Tamworth.

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National Policy and Other Hotel Closures

This local decision is part of a broader government strategy to close all asylum hotels during the current Parliament. The Home Office stated that concerns of communities are central to these immigration reforms. Migrants are being relocated to alternative accommodation, including former military sites like the Ministry of Defence camp in Bicester, Oxfordshire. The government claims this shift has saved taxpayers over £1 billion since the election.

Impact on Other Local Hotels

Similar closures are affecting other properties across the country. The Highfield House Hotel in Portswood, Southampton, was also confirmed to stop housing asylum seekers. Local leaders had urged ministers to prioritize this closure due to weekly protests and safety concerns. Additionally, the 148-bedroom Cresta Court in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, will end migrant housing within the next three months. Local officials in Altrincham credited sustained community campaigning for this outcome.