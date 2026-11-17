The UK government confirms the removal of asylum seekers from Highfield House in Southampton and Cresta Court in Greater Manchester, marking a step toward ending hotel-based housing.

The UK Home Office has officially confirmed that the Highfield House Hotel in Southampton will cease housing asylum seekers, with residents scheduled for relocation over the coming months. This decision follows years of intense local controversy, including near-weekly anti-migrant demonstrations and significant strain on local community resources since the summer of 2025. The closure represents a tangible step in the Labour government's broader pledge to eliminate the use of hotels for accommodating migrants before the end of the current parliamentary term.

Highfield House Closure Details and Community Impact

Highfield House, located in the Portswood area of Southampton, will no longer serve as an accommodation site for individuals awaiting decisions on their asylum claims. By the end of June, the facility housed 65 asylum seekers, all of whom are now set to be moved to alternative locations. The Home Office stated that these individuals will be transferred to other forms of accommodation as part of a national strategy to phase out hotel stays. This move aims to resolve the long-standing tensions that have plagued the Portswood community since the facility began operating as an asylum hotel.

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The impact of the hotel on the local neighborhood has been profound and widely documented. Ceno Restaurant, which operated for more than 20 years in a building sharing structures with Highfield House, was forced to shut down and relocate. The business cited ongoing damage caused by hotel residents and logistical nightmares, such as customers being barred from using the hotel car park, as primary reasons for the closure. The former restaurant site was subsequently occupied by squatters last winter, a development that volunteers used to highlight perceived double standards in government funding for migrants versus local homeless populations.

Local political figures have long argued that the presence of the hotel was detrimental to the area. Satvir Kaur, the Labour Member of Parliament for Southampton Test, described the situation as having a particularly detrimental impact on local businesses and residents. She characterized the use of Highfield House as a failed policy of the previous government that attracted anti-social behavior. The hotel had become a magnet for protests, creating a volatile environment that made daily life and commerce difficult for those living and working nearby.

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Regional Pattern of Asylum Hotel Closures

The closure of Highfield House is not an isolated incident but part of a wider pattern affecting asylum accommodations across the United Kingdom. The Home Office has also confirmed that the 148-bedroom Cresta Court hotel in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, will end its role in housing asylum seekers within the next three months. This facility in Trafford has been the site of sustained protests and counter-protests since 2024, drawing national attention to the challenges of using large hotels for this purpose. The simultaneous shutdown of these two prominent facilities signals a coordinated effort to reduce reliance on the hotel sector for migrant housing.

Local responses to these closures have been largely supportive, with community leaders welcoming the end of prolonged disputes. Conor Rand, the Labour representative for the Altrincham area, stated that the government would ensure the remaining residents are moved out promptly. He emphasized that this action fulfills a key commitment to reducing the visibility and controversy associated with asylum hotels. The decision in Altrincham was also welcomed by the local Conservative group, which credited its two years of relentless campaigning for the government's change in direction.

Nathan Evans, a councillor for Trafford, hailed the closure of Cresta Court as good news and a relief for the entire Altrincham community. He thanked residents for their demonstrated people power, which he believed pressured officials to act. Similarly, John Savage, a councillor in Portswood, expressed support for the Highfield House decision. He emphasized the need for clear communication regarding the move of current residents and promised that local inhabitants would be kept informed throughout the transition process.

New Accommodation Sites and Policy Shifts

As asylum seekers are moved out of hotels, the government is redirecting them to former military sites, a strategy that has sparked its own set of controversies. Housing Secretary Angela Rayner recently approved plans to house up to 1,256 single male migrants at the Ministry of Defense (MoD) site in Piddington, Oxfordshire. This decision proceeded despite overwhelming local opposition, including a symbolic referendum in September where the community voted to leave the UK in protest of the plans. The move to Piddington marks a significant escalation in the government's efforts to secure large-scale, off-the-shelf accommodation for arrivals.

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Two other former military sites are already operational for this purpose, with facilities established in Wethersfield, Essex, and Crowborough, East Sussex. A Home Office spokesman clarified that the strategy involves closing every asylum hotel and moving residents into these alternative accommodations. This shift represents a fundamental change in how the state manages the logistics of asylum processing, moving away from urban hotels toward isolated, secure sites. Critics argue this may simply displace tensions to rural areas, while supporters claim it reduces urban friction.

The transition from hotel-based housing to military sites raises questions about the long-term sustainability of this model. While the immediate goal is to clear controversial hotels in cities like Southampton and Manchester, the new sites face their own challenges regarding community integration and logistics. The government's ability to manage this transition smoothly will be critical in preventing further unrest. The next few months will see the physical removal of migrants from Highfield House and Cresta Court, with local authorities monitoring the impact on community relations.

The broader political context involves the Labour government's pledge to end asylum hotel usage by the end of the Parliament. This deadline creates a sense of urgency for the Home Office to execute these moves efficiently. The closure of Highfield House and Cresta Court serves as a precedent for how other hotels currently under contention might be handled. Local leaders in affected areas will likely continue to engage with ministers to ensure that safety and community cohesion remain priorities during the relocation phase.