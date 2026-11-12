Home Office Awards Kier Contract for Barnham Migrant Housing Amid Protests

Residents of Barnham, Suffolk, protest as the Home Office signs a 3.4 million pound contract with Kier for a former RAF base. The village plans a referendum citing lack of infrastructure for 930 asylum seekers.

Residents of the small Suffolk village of Barnham are preparing for a significant civic dispute after learning that the United Kingdom Home Office has advanced plans to house 930 asylum seekers at the former Royal Air Force base in their community. The revelation has triggered immediate local organization, with residents announcing intentions to hold a Piddington-style referendum to challenge the government's presence and influence the outcome of the proposed development.

Contract Details and Financial Commitments

The Home Office has signed a definitive contract valued at exactly 3,400,411.27 pounds with the construction company Kier. This agreement, designated for Refurbishment and Modular Solutions, was executed last month and officially commenced on October 19. The contractual term is scheduled to run until January 25, 2027, establishing a long-term engagement with the site regardless of the final planning permissions.

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Although formal approval to convert the former nuclear weapons base into migrant accommodation has not yet been granted, the financial commitment by the central government has proceeded without local consent. The contract allocation demonstrates a substantial investment in infrastructure changes before the completion of the necessary legal and planning frameworks that typically govern such significant land use transformations.

Local Infrastructure and Community Concerns

John Bauer, the chairman of the Barnham Parish Council, has publicly criticized the government's approach, describing it as a typical pattern where funds are distributed without guarantees of project success. He highlighted a complete lack of transparency from the Home Office, noting that the local community was not informed of these developments until the contract was already in motion. This secrecy has fueled resentment among the 600 residents who live in the village, often referred to as a Domesday village due to its historical and isolationist characteristics.

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The village of Barnham, located just three miles south of Thetford, currently lacks essential amenities such as a local shop or a pub. Residents argue that the existing infrastructure, which includes limited public transport and a small rural primary school, is entirely insufficient to support an influx of hundreds of additional people. There are specific fears that asylum seekers might utilize Barnham Common, a popular area for dog walking, to gain easy access to the town centre of Thetford, thereby straining local resources further.

Rioting and Public Order Issues in Thetford

The tension in Barnham is directly linked to violent unrest that occurred in the nearby town of Thetford over the summer. During three consecutive nights in August, properties believed to house migrants were targeted by mobs, leading to significant public disorder. Eggs were thrown at homes, and one police officer was bitten during the chaotic events, which required police intervention to manage the baying crowds.

Following the initial riots, approximately 100 protesters gathered at alleged addresses of Houses in Multiple Occupation, believing they housed migrants. This sustained pressure resulted in multiple arrests and the removal of five men from their homes. The volatility observed in Thetford has deeply affected the neighboring community of Barnham, with local leaders warning that a similar vacuum of information and public service provision could lead to similar or worse outcomes if the base is approved.

Protest Tactics and Future Government Decisions

In response to these developments, residents of Barnham have established an encampment outside the gates of the RAF base. Rotating protesters maintain a constant presence, displaying placards that read Thetford says no and Don't trust Home Office it's all lies. These demonstrations serve as both a physical barrier and a vocal protest against the perceived imposition of national policy on a small rural community with no voice in the decision-making process.

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The Home Office intends to utilize the 179-hectare site for at least ten years, utilizing a fast-track planning route known as Urgent Crown Development. This mechanism allows the government to bypass local council planning applications, a move that has further angered local officials who feel their authority has been undermined. Despite the lack of a formal planning application being lodged for Barnham, the government maintains its position on the site's strategic value.

John Bauer also pointed out the financial irony of the situation, suggesting that in times of economic pressure, the government should exercise greater caution with public spending. He noted that the allocation of 3.4 million pounds before any guarantee of approval is wasteful, especially given the potential for community backlash and operational uncertainty. The local council feels that the funds could have been managed more responsibly with proper stakeholder engagement from the outset.

The former RAF Barnham site was most recently utilized for police officers to receive riot training, a fact that locals find particularly poignant given the current unrest in the region. The juxtaposition of training for civil disorder against the backdrop of emerging community disorder highlights the fragile social fabric of the area. The site serves as a microcosm for the broader national debate on immigration policy and local government autonomy.

A final decision on the use of RAF Barnham is expected this autumn, placing the village in a state of suspended animation. The combination of financial investment, protest activity, and the threat of further unrest creates a complex situation for the Home Office. The outcome of the upcoming review will likely set a precedent for how Urgent Crown Development is applied in other rural locations across the country.