Home Insurance Premiums Rise Faster in the US Than in Most OECD Countries

US home insurance premiums rose 8.2 percent year-over-year, four times the median across 27 OECD countries, driven by construction costs and climate risk.

Home insurance premiums in the United States are rising faster than in most developed countries, according to a new study by Insuranceopedia. The study found that US premiums rose four times as fast as the median across 27 OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries between 2024 and 2025. US premiums were up 8.2 percent year-over-year.

The median increase across the comparison group was just 2.1 percent. The group included Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

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How Home Insurance Costs Changed Across OECD Countries

Home insurance costs rose in most of the countries studied, with 22 of the 27 OECD countries reporting premium increases between 2024 and 2025. Higher inflation, surging repair and construction costs, and global warming are pushing up the cost of coverage in many parts of the world. Global warming is making natural disasters more frequent and more severe.

Most countries, however, saw far smaller increases than the United States. Nationwide increases ranged from 0.6 percent in the Netherlands to 13.7 percent in Turkey. The United States reported the fourth-biggest increase of the 27 countries, behind Turkey, France (12.6 percent) and Norway (11.7 percent).

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Home insurance prices fell in five countries over the same period: Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom. Declines ranged from 0.1 percent to 15.9 percent. In Canada, prices were essentially flat, rising by a modest 0.2 percent.

Industry Leaders Explain the Drivers Behind US Premium Increases

Max Coupland, co-founder and CEO of Insuranceopedia, said American homes face more of the weather that costs money, including hurricanes, wildfires, and hail and windstorms across the middle of the country. He also said losses have outgrown what the industry was charging, and insurers have spent years catching up.

Coupland argued that US policies pay to rebuild at today's prices, so construction inflation affects every policyholder's renewal, not only those who filed claims. He also said many European markets push catastrophe risk into state-backed pools, which spreads a bad year across the system, while the United States leaves that risk with private insurers.

Carolyn Kousky, founder and executive director of Insurance for Good, said a NerdWallet study found that home insurance premiums jumped 24 percent for the typical US homeowner in just three years. Kousky pointed to construction costs as a key driver, saying they have risen much more than general inflation. She also said that construction costs rose more than 40 percent between 2019 and 2024, with double-digit annual jumps not seen since the early 1980s.

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Kousky, who is also associate vice president for economics and policy at the Environmental Defense Fund and a senior fellow at the University of Pennsylvania's Kleinman Center for Energy Policy, said higher rebuilding costs lead to higher claim payments. Insurers then seek higher premiums to cover those costs. She said premiums have tracked rebuilding costs much more closely than general inflation, especially in vulnerable states such as Florida and Louisiana.

What Rising Premiums Mean for Households and Insurers

Rising premiums are placing a growing financial burden on US homeowners, and the study notes that the figures do not show where home coverage takes the biggest share of household income. The data also reflects nominal price changes rather than inflation-adjusted measures of the actual cost of insurance. Kousky said the latest figures may not fully show current conditions.

Kousky said the home construction workforce has been hit by the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and mass deportations, which could affect costs further. She added that insurance prices lag macroeconomic changes, because renewal cycles and rate approvals take time. As a result, the construction cost spike of 2020 to 2022 is still working its way into bills today.

Kousky warned that tariffs and labor shortages could keep that pressure on. Private carriers in the United States are also facing greater risk than in previous decades, and they are passing the extra cost on to policyholders.