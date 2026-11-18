Despite rumblings over the years, Shifting Gears star Tim Allen has moved on from the idea of there ever being a Home Improvement revival.

Despite rumblings over the years, Shifting Gears star Tim Allen has moved on from the idea of there ever being a Home Improvement revival. Tim Allen says a Home Improvement revival is no longer happening, admitting they simply cannot go back to the sitcom.

At the Governors Awards, Allen linked his focus on Shifting Gears to moving beyond renewed Home Improvement talks. Patricia Richardson disputed past Home Improvement reunion claims, saying Allen never asked her or Jonathan Taylor Thomas. Major obstacles cloud any Home Improvement reboot, including Earl Hindman’s death and the cast’s changed circumstances..

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While everybody's getting in on the nostalgia bug trying to reunite casts of beloved shows, it seems like Allen finally saw the writing on the wall concerningas he's appeared to have finally moved on from any hopes of reviving the series as a legacy sequel. At the Governors Awards, Allen spoke to"As we've evolved, because 'Shifting Gears' was exactly what I wanted to do, I went through all three versions of my life: construction equipment, outdoor equipment, and now we're doing cars," Allen said.

"And I deal with grief and everything; that's the reason I did it. To go back to Home Improvement, we can't do it.

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", who played the sagely neighbor who constantly covered his face, Wilson, passed in 2003 and the show's three child stars,have retired from screen acting. "It was so weird, I would hear he was coming out publicly and saying this stuff about everyone was on board to do a Home Improvement reunion, but he never asked me, and he never asked Jonathan ," Richardson told thein a guest-starring role, about how Allen is being a gaslighting douchebag about his co-stars' status on the revival:"I called Jonathan one day and said, 'Has he asked you about this?

He went, 'No.' So why is he sayingis on board when he hasn't talked to you or me?

" Allen claimed the only hiccup to the reboot is his younger former child co-stars. I’ve been following pop culture for over 30 years with eclectic interests in gaming, comics, sci-fi, fantasy, film, and TV reading Starlog, Mad & Fangoria. As a writer for over 20 years, Star Wars was my first franchise love. Despite rumblings over the years, Shifting Gears star Tim Allen has moved on from the idea of there ever being a Home Improvement revival.

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