Home for the holidays! Discover the charm of Fredericksburg Inn & Suites

We Are Austin host Trevor Scott welcomed Lacey Russell, general manager of Fredericksburg Inn & Suites, to share what's new at this charming boutique property.

Trevor also knows the hospitality firsthand, having enjoyed a stay at the inn ahead of a previous live broadcast from Fredericksburg! There's no place like the Texas Hill Country for the holidays! From twinkling lights and festive shopping to cozy evenings around the fire, Fredericksburg is a magical place to make memories this time of year.

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And just steps from historic Main Street,We Are Austin host Trevor Scott welcomed Lacey Russell, general manager of Fredericksburg Inn & Suites, to share what's new at this charming boutique property. Trevor also knows the hospitality firsthand, having enjoyed a stay at the inn ahead of a previous live broadcast from Fredericksburg! We Are Austin host Trevor Scott welcomed Lacey Russell, general manager of Fredericksburg Inn & Suites, to share what's new at this charming boutique property.

Trevor also knows the hospitality firsthand, having enjoyed a stay at the inn ahead of a previous live broadcast from Fredericksburg! Watch the full video above for a tour of Fredericksburg Inn & Suites, a look at the newly refreshed rooms, and details on special holiday savings! The property sits on five beautifully landscaped acres along Barons Creek, where guests might spot deer and fireflies in the evenings.

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Guests can also enjoy s'mores kits, two swimming pools, a family-sized hot tub, and a complimentary hot breakfast served in a historic 1850s German Sunday house.

"We replaced all of our flooring, did new paint, new decor, some new pillows, a lot of fun stuff in the room," Russell explained. The inn features 103 guest rooms, including nine suites with separate living areas, as well as pet-friendly accommodations. Fredericksburg Inn & Suites is offering an upcoming Black Friday sale featuring 30% off, followed by its "Cheers to Winter Savings" promotion.

The inn offers 4,000 square feet of meeting space, including the Barons Creek Conference Center, which accommodates up to 150 guests, a poolside Cypress Room, and a boardroom. With downtown Fredericksburg just a short walk away, guests can spend the day meeting or celebrating before exploring Main Street's restaurants, shops, and attractions. During the holidays, Fredericksburg transforms into a picture-perfect destination, celebrating its German heritage with festive lights, seasonal traditions, and a beautiful Christmas pyramid in the town's Marktplatz.

Whether you're planning a romantic weekend, family holiday getaway, or gathering with friends, Fredericksburg Inn & Suites offers a welcoming home base for the festivities. With complimentary parking, a walkable downtown location, and plenty of Hill Country charm, your holiday getaway awaits!

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