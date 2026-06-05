Home-Delivered Medical Meals Reduce ER Visits, Save Money

Providing home-delivered, medically tailored meals to people with chronic health conditions lowers their risk of landing in a hospital, a new study says.

THURSDAY, June 4, 2026 — Providing home-delivered, medically tailored meals to people with chronic health conditions lowers their risk of landing in a hospital, a new study says.

The subsequent savings offset nearly the entire cost of the meal program and actually saved money among people with certain chronic health problems, researchers found.

"Our results show that food really is medicine, with major clinical and policy implications for health-insurance coverage of medically tailored meals to impact-related diseases and healthcare costs,” senior researcher Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian said in a news release. He's the director of the Food is Medicine Institute at Tufts University in Boston.

At least a dozen states are rolling out medically tailored meals in pilot projects throughout Medicaid, the federal-state health insurance program that serves 71 million Americans who are disabled or income-qualified, researchers said in background notes. For this study, researchers analyzed data from a pilot project implemented across 11 healthcare systems in Massachusetts, comparing outcomes for nearly 1,900 Medicaid members who received meals to the same number who did not.

Participants received 10 meals per week – a mix of breakfasts, lunches and dinners – as well as some snacks. All meals were prepared and delivered by a Boston-based nonprofit called Community Servings, based on an initial consultation with a nutritionist to tailor the food to the patients' medical needs. Overall per-person healthcare costs for people receiving meals declined by about $3,400 – enough to offset 98% of the meal program's cost, researchers said.

"These findings show that medically tailored meals can be both clinically effective and economically sustainable within Medicaid," lead researcher Kurt Hager said in the release. He's an assistant professor of population and quantitative health sciences at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School in Worcester.

"It should be a no-brainer to extend similar programs to patients in other states and covered by other health insurance programs, such as Medicare and employer-based insurance," he said. Exercise for seniors is important for healthy and successful aging. Learn what happens to our bodies as we age, how to start exercising, and the benefits of exercising as a senior.





MedicineNet / 🏆 575. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Investigators search Indonesian free meals agency after its leader was firedIndonesia’s Attorney General’s Office is searching the National Nutrition Agency’s offices a day after the president fired the head of the agency responsible for the free meals program.

Read more »

The best home projects to boost your home's value, from remodels to upgradesHome improvement costs have gone up sharply since the pandemic. So here are the best projects to get the most money back at resale time.

Read more »

Scottsdale Unified one of several Valley districts offering summer mealsFor many kids who rely on school meals, summer can be one of the hungriest times of year when classes are out, and regular access to food disappears. Some school districts are offering summer meals.

Read more »

McDonald’s announces two new meals and the return of a cult favorite saucePurple McDonald’s mascot Grimace also gets a special shoutout.

Read more »