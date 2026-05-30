Home Crowd, Veteran Poise Help Huskers Advance in Lincoln Regional

For months, the Nebraska baseball team talked openly about hosting a regional. They didn't avoid the conversation or downplay expectations. All season long, Wi

It was truly home sweet home for a Nebraska baseball team that rode the momentum of having nearly 8,000 fans behind them. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN For months, the Nebraska baseball team talked openly about hosting a regional.

They didn't avoid the conversation or downplay expectations. All season long, Will Bolt and company discussed championship environments, pressure situations and what it would take to earn meaningful games at Hawks Field. On Friday afternoon, all of those conversations, hopes and dreams finally became real. Nebraska knocked off South Dakota State in front of 7,828 fans Friday to kick off the Lincoln Regional.

| Amarillo Mullenover South Dakota State. The 3-run margin looks a lot more comfortable than it was for the fellas in red, but NU head coach Will Bolt said he expected everything that unfolded Friday. He said it wouldn’t be postseason baseball without a steady stream of pressure-packed moments and a determined opponent that refused to be overwhelmed by the occasion.

The most significant takeaway wasn’t the final score, but the way the Huskers handled a postseason environment that was tighter and more demanding than a typical regular-season showdown. NU was able to ride a veteran roster, a home crowd and months of deliberate mental preparation as they navigated a closer-than-expected opener against the Jackrabbits.

"Postseason baseball is totally different," Bolt said after the win. "As much as anybody wants to act like it's just a walk in the park, throw it all out the window. It's totally different.

" Nebraska coach Will Bolt didn't shy away from the fact that postseason baseball is"totally different" from anything his team has seen this season. | Nebraska Athletics South Dakota State showed why records don’t really matter once regional play begins. SDSU attacked the strike zone and mixed speeds effectively against Nebraska. The early approach limited Nebraska's offensive opportunities for much of the game, which meant NU would need to execute in critical situations.

"We knew they were going to throw strikes,” Bolt said. “We knew they were going to change speeds. They played an outstanding baseball game. We had to go earn it.

" Bolt’s decision to start Carson Jasa paid off Friday. The redshirt sophomore delivered one of the biggest outings of his career, working 6.1 innings while allowing just one run on five hits. He struck out eight, walked two and consistently kept South Dakota State from generating sustained offensive momentum. More importantly, he pitched deep enough into the game to preserve Nebraska's bullpen, which is something Bolt acknowledged was a significant objective entering the afternoon.

Bolt’s decision to start Jasa against what many viewed as a lesser opponent came under fire over the past 48 hours, but in a game that was 2-1 entering the bottom of the 8th inning, it cashed in. Jasa's approach was simple. Instead of trying to overpower hitters, he focused on attacking the strike zone and trusting the defense behind him.

"Throwing strikes, just trying to fill it up," Jasa said about his approach. "Let my great defense play behind me like they have all year. " The victory improved Jasa's record to 10-2, making him just the 13th pitcher in program history to reach double-digit wins in a season and the first Husker to accomplish the feat since Johnny Dorn in 2007.

For a program with Nebraska's history and tradition on the mound, that milestone speaks to the consistency Jasa has displayed throughout the season. It took awhile, but the Huskers finally broke through with two runs in the fourth inning against SDSU. | Amarillo Mullen The Huskers finally scratched the game’s first runs across in the fourth inning. Jett Buck opened with a double.

After a Josh Overbeek single put runners at the corners, Trey Fikes then delivered an RBI single to score Buck before Mac Moyer added a run-scoring groundout later in the inning, giving Nebraska a 2-0 lead. NU had some breathing room, but it hardly felt comfortable. South Dakota State continued to apply pressure, and the game's defining sequence happened three innings later.

In the 7th, Nebraska recorded two separate outs at home plate, in turn preventing South Dakota State from fully capitalizing on its opportunities. One runner was erased attempting to score on a bunt sequence, while another was thrown out following a strong relay from Buck in left field. Those plays dramatically altered the inning and ultimately prevented the Jackrabbits from pulling even.

SDSU did plate a run to shrink the lead to one, but Nebraska escaped what could have been a far more damaging situation, and Bolt credited his veteran defensive group for making those plays when they mattered most. The first regional in Lincoln in 18 years saw a packed house for Nebraska's 4-1 win over South Dakota State. | Kenny Larabee, KLINNebraska’s ability to handle moments like that isn’t exactly a new feature of the team.

Sure, the team has its share of veterans, but don’t discount the season the Huskers just navigated through both the Big Ten regular season and the Big Ten Tournament. Rather than shielding players from expectations, Bolt and his staff told the players to embrace conversations about conference championships, postseason goals and the possibility of hosting a regional. The approach intentionally created situations where players would feel pressure long before the NCAA Tournament arrived.

Nebraska coach Will Bolt says he wants his players to think about Championship Sunday and have butterflies this weekend. | Amarillo Mullen "We talk about Championship Sunday because I want our guys to feel the butterflies on those days," Bolt said.

“We haven’t shied away from that, so I think if you put yourself in those uncomfortable situations enough, it gives you a better shot when you’re out here. They were ready for it. ” From leadoff to the nine spot, NU’s roster appeared comfortable Friday. Bolt acknowledged there were at least a few nerves, saying it’s inevitable in postseason baseball, but he never sensed panic from his team.

It also doesn’t hurt when you have nearly 8,000 supporters surrounding you for the game. Friday’s home crowd remained deeply engaged, and Bolt said both he and his players felt the impact.

"The atmosphere, it's so special," Bolt said. "It's just an unbelievable college baseball atmosphere. " The Huskers were able to ride the emotions of nearly 8,000 Nebraska fans during its 4-1 win over SDSU Friday. | Amarillo Mullen As the game moved into the late innings, the connection between the crowd and the players became increasingly noticeable.

Bolt believed that energy became a genuine factor in helping Nebraska maintain control as things tightened.

"You could feel the momentum," he said. "Our crowd was just so loud, so into it. It was a big, big difference maker. There was no way that we were going to be denied there at the end because our crowd was just so loud, so into it.

”"The Husker fans are amazing," he said.

"Knowing that we have 8,000 people behind our backs rooting us on is huge. " Jett Buck hit one of two solo home runs in the 8th inning to help pad Nebraska's lead late against South Dakota State. | Amarillo Mullen The crowd's influence became particularly apparent in the eighth inning when Nebraska finally created separation. Dylan Carey stepped to the plate and launched a solo home run to left field.

The blast extended Nebraska's lead to 3-1 and moments later, Buck delivered another decisive blow. Already responsible for a double, a run scored and one of the game's biggest defensive plays, Buck connected on a home run to right-center field that pushed Nebraska's lead to 4-1 and effectively put the game out of reach, but nothing came easy. After the game, Buck offered some insight into the challenge Nebraska's hitters faced against South Dakota State's pitching staff.

The Jackrabbits relied heavily on off-speed pitches, forcing the Huskers to scoot up in the batter’s box throughout the afternoon. The adjustment eventually paid off, particularly during Nebraska's late offensive surge. Once the Huskers established a three-run cushion, they shut down the Jackrabbits in the top of the 9th to earn a gritty regional-opening win. It was a win that required a team that understood its surroundings and what it was walking into.

By embracing ambitious goals and preparing for the pressure that comes with this time of year, NU didn’t shrink in the moment. Nebraska will be back in action Saturday night under the lights as they look to advance to the Lincoln Regional final. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN The Huskers are now one win closer to the regional championship they have been pursuing all season long, but the road only gets tougher from here on out.

Fortunately for Bolt, he’s got an entire roster that’s well aware of that fact and won’t be blinded by the bright lights of aLoading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsSpencer Schubert is a born-and-raised Nebraskan who now calls Hastings home. He grew up in Kearney idolizing the Huskers as every kid in Nebraska did in the 1990s, and he turned that passion into a career of covering the Big Red.

Schubert graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2009, and kickstarted what's now become a 17 year career in journalism. He's served in a variety of roles in broadcasting, including weekend sports anchor at KHGI-TV in Kearney, Sports Director at WOAY-TV in West Virginia and Assistant News Director, Executive Producer and Evening News Anchor for KSNB-TV in Hastings.

Off the clock, you'll likely find Schubert with a golf club in his hand and spending time with his wife, 5-year-old daughter and dog Emmy.





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