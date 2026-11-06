Home Alone Top Disney U.S. Chart Over Dwayne Johnson Moana Remake

Home Alone dethroned Dwayne Johnson's Moana remake to claim the No. 1 spot on Disney+ U.S. charts on November 5, 2026. Read about the streaming surge and holiday viewership.

Home Alone has claimed the top position on Disney+ in the United States, displacing Dwayne Johnson's remake of Moana from the No. 1 spot. The 1990 holiday comedy reached the peak of the platform's Top 10 Movies chart on November 5, 2026. This streaming resurgence coincides with the approaching holiday season.

Home Alone Overtakes Moana Remake on Charts

Disney+ ranked the Chris Columbus-directed classic above other major titles including Coco, Moana, Toy Story 5, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Monsters, Inc. The film stars Catherine O Hara and was originally written by John Hughes. Its theatrical premiere occurred on November 16, 1990. The movie eventually spawned a franchise with five sequels.

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Kevin McCallister, played by an eight-year-old actor, is left behind when his family travels to Paris for Christmas. He fights with his older brother Buzz before being sent to his room. During the chaotic morning preparations, his family forgets him and departs for the airport. Kevin initially enjoys the freedom to eat pizza and explore the house.

Burglars Harry and Marv Target Empty House

The plot takes a dangerous turn when Kevin discovers two burglars named Harry and Marv plan to rob his home on Christmas Eve. He devises elaborate traps using household items to defend the property. The film currently holds a 66 percent rating on review aggregators despite mixed critical reception initially.

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Disheeta Maheshwari covers this entertainment news as a writer for Evolve Media. She reports on celebrity trends and film developments with nearly five years of experience. Her work highlights the enduring popularity of 1990s classics in modern streaming markets.

Holiday Season Drives Streaming Viewership

The holiday season typically increases demand for nostalgic family films on streaming platforms. Disney+ capitalizes on this trend by promoting seasonal classics. The ranking shift demonstrates the continued appeal of John Hughes scripts in contemporary audiences.

Dwayne Johnson's Moana remake remains popular but lost the top ranking to the holiday staple. Other animated favorites like Coco and Monsters Inc. also saw strong performance. The chart positions reflect seasonal viewer preferences for familiar stories.