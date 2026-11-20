Disney is developing a new Home Alone sequel based on an idea by Macaulay Culkin, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg attached to flesh out the story. Culkin would return as Kevin McCallister for the first time in 35 years.

Disney is developing a new Home Alone sequel that would bring Macaulay Culkin back as Kevin McCallister for the first time in 35 years. The project is based on an idea Culkin himself had, and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are attached to develop and flesh out the story.

Culkin, now a father, proposed a twist for an older and wiser Kevin. In his idea, Kevin would be a father who gets locked out of his own home by his son, who then torments him in many of the same ways Kevin once tormented the Wet Bandits. It is unclear whether Culkin's concept is the one moving forward at Disney or whether Rogen and Goldberg have plotted a different story.

Also read 'Home Alone' Sequel With Macaulay Culkin Has Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg Producing

Culkin Held Secret Talks With Disney

The news follows reports that Culkin had been in secret talks with Walt Disney Studios. Journalist Matthew Belloni, speaking on his podcast The Town in July, said the former child star had met with Disney executives in Burbank, California, to discuss creative directions for the franchise. I got a tip the other day that there was a very interesting sighting on the Disney lot - Macaulay Culkin was there, Belloni said.

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Deadline reported that Culkin had an interesting take as to where his Kevin McCallister would go now that he is older and wiser, having survived abandonment and burglars as a child. Belloni added that Disney higher-ups had been flexible in efforts to get Culkin to reprise the role, amid the enduring success of the original film, which arrived in theaters in November 1990.

They are offering him another movie - like, he could do his own passion project if he wanted, Belloni said. Culkin starred in the original 1990 Home Alone alongside Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O'Hara, and late actors John Heard and John Candy. He reprised the role in the 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, but did not appear in the four subsequent films in the franchise.

Culkin Embraces Kevin Role Again

Those films are 1997's Home Alone 3, 2002's Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House, 2012's Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, and 2021's Home Sweet Home Alone. Culkin has thawed toward the role in recent years, embracing Kevin McAllister again for live screenings and television commercials. Earlier this month, he appeared as McCallister in a McDonald's holidays ad promoting the chain's Home Alone happy meals. The ad shows Culkin, as Kevin, left alone inside a McDonald's store after hours.

Fans were excited to see Culkin back on screen. One commented, You can see how Culkin really enjoys his life now. Great for him. Another wrote, I don't care what he is promoting, I just need this man back playing Kevin every year.

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Sequel Marks Culkin First Return

Any sequel would arrive as the franchise is at its nadir, following the poor reception of the later installments. No other details about the new project were revealed. If green-lit, the sequel would presumably mark Culkin's first return to the franchise in 35 years, with the potential twist of Kevin as a father being tormented by his own son.