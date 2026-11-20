'Home Alone' Sequel With Macaulay Culkin Has Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg Producing

Lili Reinhart Circling Amazon MGM Studios & Mattel’s ‘Polly Pocket’ After Lily Collins Exit ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ 2nd Best Previews YTD & For Franchise With $21M; Scorches ‘Wicked’ & ‘The Odyssey’ – Box Office UpdateHome Alone sequel to Disney Motion Pictures Boss David Greenbaum, that being from an older dad’s POV, there’s been some heat on a continuation of the Christmas comedy franchise which has been a gold mine for 20th Century Studios since its inception 36 years ago.

Culkin, we heard, spoke with Greenbaum over the summer after there was some buzz online about him returning. As a father now, Culkin had an interesting take as to where his Kevin McCallister would go now that he’s older and wiser, having survived abandonment and burglars as a child.writing and producing is in early works at the Disney owned 20th Century Studios. The duo are working with Culkin on his idea.

Advertisement

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York which combined grossed $836.3M. No word if he’s coming back yet. A 1997 threequel sans Culkin was made taking the franchise to $915.7M WW.was back on the Nielsen top 10 streaming movies chart this week at No. 9 with 177M minutes viewed on Disney+.