Culkin is expected to reprise his role as Kevin McCallister, while Rogen and Goldberg are writing and producing the sequel.

, are writing and producing the film under their Point Grey banner. The duo is also working with Culkin on his idea for the sequel.he “wouldn’t be completely allergic” to returning as Kevin, provided the project was right.

He also shared his idea for a potential sequel, which would see Kevin as a widowed or divorced father raising a child of his own. In his proposed story, Kevin would find himself locked out of his house, with his son setting traps to keep him out — reversing the original film’s premise. According to reports, Culkin later met with Disney Motion Pictures chief David Greenbaum over the summer to pitch his idea for a sequel.

Also read ‘Home Alone’ Reboot in the Works at Disney from Macaulay Culkin, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg

, written by John Hughes, starred a nine-year-old Culkin as Kevin, the youngest child in the McCallister family. After his family accidentally leaves him behind when they depart for a Christmas vacation in Paris, Kevin must defend their Chicago-area home from two burglars, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. The franchise continued without Culkin in other installments. Mike Weinberg took over the role of Kevin in the 2002 made-for-TV moviefollowed a new protagonist, Finn Baxter, played by Christian Martyn.

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Disney most recently attempted to revive the franchise with 2021’s‘Best Pancakes in the County’ Review: Nicolas Cage Goes Gonzo, Again, in a Dismal Action-Comedy That Fails to Match His Energy