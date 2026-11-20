A 'Home Alone' reboot is in the works at Disney from Macaulay Culkin, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg

The original “Home Alone” premiered in 1990 and starred a nine-year-old Culkin as Kevin McCallister, the youngest of many in the McCallister household who wishes he never had to see his family again after a rough night packing for Christmas vacation.

Kevin gets his wish when the McCallister clan forgets to wake him on the way to the airport. Kevin is forced to become the man of the house, and in the third act he must fend off the holiday burglars known as the Wet Bandits. Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern co-starred as the bumbling thieves. Directed by Chris Columbus with a screenplay from John Hughes, other cast members include Catherine O’Hara, John Heard and Robert Blossom.

Also read Disney Eagerly Courting Macaulay Culkin for Home Alone Sequel With Passion Project Offer

Berlinale Forum-Selected Director R. Gowtham Salutes Village Health Workers in Tamil Dark Comedy 'Superman Vivagaram' at India's WAVES Film Bazaar A 1992 follow-up, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” followed a very similar premise, except it takes place in the big city. The third film, essentially a reboot of the first, was released in 1997 to much less acclaim. Culkin had grown out of the role, and Alex D. Linz took his place.

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Raja Gosnell took over for Columbus as director, but John Hughes stayed on to pen the script. There have been three “Home Alone” movies since. Bestseller ‘The Story of Marceau Miller’ Adaptation Set for Mipcom via France TV Distribution