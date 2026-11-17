Director Chris Columbus discloses he fired an unnamed actor during Home Alone production and explains the studio's resistance to casting both Joe Pesci and Dan Stern as the villains. Actor Daniel Roebuck responds to the comments regarding his replacement.

Director Chris Columbus shared a rarely discussed production secret from the making of the holiday classic Home Alone. Speaking on the Wildmen podcast hosted by his son Brendan Columbus and Dylan Sprouse, Columbus revealed he terminated an unnamed actor early in the production process. The director described the screen test of the fired individual as awful, contrasting it sharply with the performance of Joe Pesci.

The Fired Actor and Screen Test Failure

Columbus explained that the decision to dismiss the young actor was necessary due to his poor performance during the audition phase. He stated that while Pesci was great, the other kid was just awful, marking the only person he had ever fired during his career. The director did not identify the actor by name but noted he delivered the news personally. Columbus recalled telling the actor they would work together again someday, though he admitted that collaboration never occurred.

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Studio Resistance to Cast Two Villains

Before the firing, the studio resisted Columbus's vision of having two burglars, Marv and Harry, played by Dan Stern and Joe Pesci. Columbus said he conceived both characters as essential to the film but was told by the studio they could only afford one actor. He accepted the studio's preference for Pesci at the time. After the studio agreed to pay for Stern following the firing of the other candidate, the iconic duo was finally cast.

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Actor Daniel Roebuck Responds to Claims

Industry sources suggest the fired actor was Daniel Roebuck, who was reportedly replaced by Dan Stern. When reached for comment on Columbus's remarks, Roebuck expressed respect for the director but found the comments troubling. He disputed the existence of screen tests involving Pesci, stating such tests never happened. Roebuck also noted he did not regret not being part of the film.

Impact on the Film's Legacy

The revelation highlights the behind-the-scenes negotiations that shaped one of the most recognizable villain pairs in cinema history. The casting of Pesci and Stern provided the memorable dynamic that has defined Home Alone for decades. Columbus's candid admission offers fans a new perspective on the film's chaotic early production stages. The podcast episode continues to generate discussion about the realities of filmmaking.