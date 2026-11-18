Director Chris Columbus confirms Daniel Roebuck was cast as Marv before Daniel Stern. Roebuck disputes claims of a screen test. Explore the casting drama and franchise history.

Director Chris Columbus recently disclosed that actor Daniel Roebuck was initially selected to play the role of Marv in the 1990 film Home Alone before Daniel Stern took the part. Columbus made these revelations during an interview on the Wildmen podcast, explaining that studio budget constraints forced the production team to choose Joe Pesci over their original dual-casting vision. The director emphasized that the decision was purely financial, as the studio refused to pay for both Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci in the same film.

Casting Conflict and Budget Constraints

Columbus stated that he originally conceived of Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci as the two bumbling thieves known as the Wet Bandits in the beloved 1990 movie. However, when the studio intervened, they informed the director that they would only approve one of the two actors. Columbus accepted this limitation and chose to keep Joe Pesci, who had already proven his comedic timing and on-screen chemistry. The director did not reveal the name of the actor first cast as Marv in this specific interview but acknowledged that Stern ultimately replaced the original choice.

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The production team reportedly conducted a screen test that Columbus described as disastrous for the alternative casting option. He recalled that Joe Pesci was excellent, but the other actor at the time was awful. Columbus admitted that firing that actor was the only time in his career he had to let someone go. He told the actor that they would work together at some point in the future, a promise that has not been fulfilled decades later.

Daniel Roebuck Disputes Screen Test Claims

Daniel Roebuck, who later became known for his role as Dr. Leslie Arzt in the series Lost, confirmed on a 2023 episode of the What a Character! podcast that he was indeed the actor selected to play Marv before Stern. Roebuck recounted receiving the wettest handshake of his life from producer John Hughes, which he interpreted as a clear signal that he was not going to get the role. Roebuck expressed disappointment because he was a fan of Hughes and felt the rejection was obvious from the moment he met him.

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When Entertainment Weekly reached out to Roebuck regarding Columbus's recent comments, the actor expressed respect for the director but found the claims troubling. Roebuck firmly stated that there was never a screen test with Joe Pesci, making Columbus's description of the events impossible. He noted that the production did everything they could to get him to quit the project. Despite the controversy, Roebuck praised the final choices of Stern and Pesci as terrific and appropriate for the roles.

Franchise Legacy and Future Projects

There are now six Home Alone movies in existence, but Daniel Stern, Joe Pesci, and Macaulay Culkin have not appeared in any of them since Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The first two installments featuring this trio remain widely regarded as the best in the franchise. Audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes highlight this disparity, as every film released since 1992 has fallen far below the minimum 60% threshold required to be considered Fresh by critics and viewers alike.

Macaulay Culkin has previously shared a pitch for a Home Alone sequel involving adult Kevin facing traps set by his own son. Rumors continue to circulate about discussions for Culkin to return to the franchise, though nothing has been confirmed as of this writing. Meanwhile, the actor stars in the second season of Prime Video's Fallout and will return for the third season. He also voices Cattrick Lynxley in Disney's Zootopia 2 and has a cameo in Netflix's Running Point, where his wife Brenda Song plays a prominent role.

Director Chris Columbus is currently directing and co-writing Gremlins 3, which is scheduled for release in theaters on October 6, 2028. This project marks the first time Columbus will direct a film in the Gremlins franchise, having only written the original movie. Columbus has now helmed major films in three significant franchises: Home Alone, Gremlins, and Harry Potter, cementing his legacy in family cinema history.