Columbus directed the first two films in the “Home Alone” franchise.

“ Home Alone” director Chris Columbus was seemingly unaware that a sequel to his beloved holiday classic is in the works, in comments delivered just prior to its announcement.in comments published Friday, referencing the movie’s co-star Catherine O’Hara, who played Kate McCallister — the mother to Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister — in the film.

Director Chris Columbus was apparently unaware that a “Home Alone” sequel is reportedly in the works when he commented on the possibility in an interview with Variety. Columbus said the late Catherine O’Hara was “50% of ‘Home Alone'” and there was “no movie” without her.

Also read ‘Home Alone’ Director Chris Columbus Said Minutes Before New Sequel Was Announced That Another Movie ‘Can’t Happen’ After Catherine O’Hara’s Death

“There’s the yin and yang of ‘Home Alone’: Catherine O’Hara and Macaulay Culkin. Without those two in the film, there is no film, because they create the emotional epicenter of that film,” Columbus reasoned. Columbus — who also directed “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” in 1992 — told the publication that he couldn’t rule out a potential return for the franchise.

“I think you potentially could still entertain the idea of doing another ‘Home Alone’ with the cast,” he told the outlet. “Not any of these ridiculous follow-ups to the first,” Columbus added. “And I only say ridiculous because it’s weird with filmmakers. They don’t understand why that cast works so well.

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It’s always about the cast. ”that Culkin, now 46, is attached to star in a long-awaited sequel at Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, and it’s being based on the actor’s concept of Kevin having grown into a father. Deadline also reported on Friday that Culkin is attached to a sequel already in early development.

Culkin will reportedly again star as Kevin, this time as a grown father. According to the outlet, Point Grey’s Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are attached to write and produce the project, which is in early development. A representative for Columbus did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment on Friday evening.

While a sequel with O’Hara isn’t a possibility, Columbus did mention the original movie’s slapstick villains, “Wet Bandits” Harry and Marv, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

“Let’s not downsize Harry and Marv,” Columbus told Variety. Columbus also said Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern are “the ultimate comic duo. ”Columbus recently recalled firing a “horrible” actor, who later told Page Six the comments “hurt heart. ”“Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci are the ultimate comic duo for that particular film,” he said.

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“Everyone has tried in subsequent sequels to be as funny or as interesting as Dan and Joe, and they just had a chemistry that is undefinable. ” Following the first two “Home Alone” offerings, 1997’s “Home Alone 3,” 2002’s “Home Alone 4,” 2012’s “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist,” and Disney+’s “Home Sweet Home Alone” in 2021 were all produced without Culkin or the original director’s participation. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Director Chris Columbus was apparently unaware that a"Home Alone" sequel is reportedly in the works when he commented on the possibility in an interview with Variety.

Columbus said the late Catherine O'Hara was"50% of 'Home Alone'" and there was"no movie" without her. Deadline also reported on Friday that Culkin is attached to a sequel already in early development. Culkin will reportedly again star as Kevin, this time as a grown father.