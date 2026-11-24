The filmmaker walked away from the beloved holiday comedy, only to be offered “Home Alone” just two weeks later.

, hosted by his son, Brendan, and Dylan Sprouse, Columbus, 68, revisited his long-running feud with the former “Saturday Night Live” star.

“I did not get along with Chevy Chase,” he said. “I reached a point where I disliked him so much and had so much anger toward him. I think I’ve become mature enough, and I think he’s taken so much s–t in the press for the past five years that I’m sort of like, I’m tired of … I don’t want to say he’s a bad person.

Also read COTA Identifies Killed Bus Drivers as Richard Terry and Paul Copeland After Columbus Crash

”Director Chris Columbus revealed that he walked away from directing “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” because he “did not get along” with Chevy Chase. Columbus has previously discussed his feud with Chase but said he has “become mature enough” not to call him “a bad person.

”However, while working on the 1989 holiday comedy film, Columbus said his dislike for Chase, now 83, had become so intense that he ultimately had to tell writer John Hughes, “I can’t do the movie,” even though he “needed desperately. ” Columbus had just finished working on the 1988 film “Heartbreak Hotel,” which he admitted was “not a great movie,” and feared his directing career was over when Hughes, who died in 2009, called to offer him “Christmas Vacation.

” Still, he said he had the “specter” of his former New York University film professor, Haig Manoogian, in his head, reminding him, “Don’t do it if you don’t feel it. ”Columbus’ feud with Chase led him to tell writer John Hughes he couldn’t do the movie. Columbus “needed the movie desperately” because he feared his directing career was over. But just “two weeks later,” Hughes came calling again, this time with “Home Alone,” which he would go on to direct, along with its sequel, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. ”During their first meeting, Columbus recalled discussing “Christmas Vacation” with Chase for half an hour, only for the actor to barely acknowledge him. Columbus has previously spoken about two “bizarre” meetings with Chase that led him to walk away from the film.

Advertisement

Columbus claimed Chase mistook him for a drummer during their first meeting. Chase later asked, “Wait a second, you’re the director? ” before Columbus confirmed his role, prompting Chase to respond, “Oh, I thought you were a drummer. ” During their second meeting, Columbus claimed he was “basically nonexistent” to Chase, who he said was “treating me like s–t.

”Columbus recalled Chase “treating me like s–t,” adding that he would “rather not work again” than continue working with Chase. During the podcast, Columbus also opened up about the “only person I’ve ever had to fire” — someone who auditioned for “Home Alone.

”The director explained that the studio initially “wouldn’t pay” for Daniel Stern, who ultimately played Marv, prompting them to screen-test another for the role.

“I mean, Pesci was great. This other kid was — and he was a kid at the time — he was just awful. And I had to … that’s the only person I’ve ever had to fire,” he recalled. Although Columbus did not name the actor, Daniel Roebuck later said that “it hurts my heart” to hear what Columbus said about him.

Culkin is set to star in another sequel, which Columbus reportedly “had no knowledge” of. , telling Page Six exclusively, “It hurts my heart, and it hurts my heart that every Christmas, I have to deal with this. ” “I have the utmost respect for Chris Columbus. When he did fire me, he said he’d put me in his next movie.

Advertisement

I waited by the phone, man,” Roebuck added. Most recently, news broke that Macaulay Culkin is set to star in another “Home Alone” sequel, although sources said ColumbusOur community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Director Chris Columbus revealed that he walked away from directing"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" because he"did not get along" with Chevy Chase.

Columbus has previously discussed his feud with Chase but said he has"become mature enough" not to call him"a bad person.

"Columbus' feud with Chase led him to tell writer John Hughes he couldn't do the movie. Columbus has previously spoken about two"bizarre" meetings with Chase that led him to walk away from the film. Columbus claimed Chase mistook him for a drummer during their first meeting.

Columbus recalled Chase "treating me like s--t," adding that he would"rather not work again" than continue working with Chase. During the podcast, Columbus also opened up about the"only person I've ever had to fire" — someone who auditioned for"Home Alone.

"Although Columbus did not name the actor, Daniel Roebuck later said that"it hurts my heart" to hear what Columbus said about him.