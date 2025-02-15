Homan Warns Adams: Deliver on Migrant Promises or Face Consequences

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan warns New York City Mayor Eric Adams that if he fails to uphold his end of an agreement with ICE regarding the migrant crisis, Homan will return to New York City with a more confrontational approach.

Adams defended his administration's handling of the situation, emphasizing the steps taken to reduce the number of migrants in the city's shelter system. He also pointed to the lack of federal support in addressing the influx of migrants, highlighting his previous trips to Washington, D.C., to plead for assistance from the previous administration. \The conversation escalated when Homan asserted that the federal government's financial support for migrant shelters was ending. He challenged Adams to deliver on promises made to ICE, threatening to hold the mayor accountable if agreements were not met. Adams reiterated his commitment to working with ICE, stating his desire for the agency to fulfill its responsibilities in ensuring the safety of American citizens. He concluded by emphasizing the need to prioritize the well-being of all New Yorkers and Americans, advocating for opportunities and a secure environment for all





