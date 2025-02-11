Homan Vows to Double ICE Presence in Sanctuary Cities

White House border czar Tom Homan vowed to double the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents deployed to sanctuary cities, escalating tensions over immigration enforcement. Homan, a former ICE director, stated that while the primary focus would be on apprehending dangerous individuals, those found in the country illegally, even if not considered criminals, would also be detained.

White House border czar Tom Homan , speaking to reporters outside the White House on February 6, 2025, asserted that sanctuary cities could continue their policies, but the administration would respond by doubling the number of law enforcement personnel in those areas. 'Sanctuary cities can play their games all they want, but we’re just gonna double the manpower there, so if we have to go to a community and look for them that’s what we’ll do.

It’s going to take more manpower, but we’ll send more manpower to sanctuary cities,' he stated. Homan, a former Border Patrol agent who previously headed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), emphasized that while the primary focus would be on apprehending individuals posing a risk to public safety, those found in the country illegally, even if not considered criminal priorities, would also be detained. 'We'll find the bad guy, but if he's with others — others that aren’t a criminal priority but in the country illegally, they’re gonna go too. So sanctuary cities are going to get exactly what they don’t want, more agents in their neighborhoods and more non-criminals being arrested. They want to play that game? Game on,' he declared.Homan's appointment as border czar, a position that does not require Senate confirmation, comes amidst heightened debates surrounding immigration policies and the enforcement of federal law in sanctuary cities. During his previous role as acting ICE director, Homan had faced criticism for his hardline stance on immigration and his support for aggressive enforcement measures. He had previously pushed back against suggestions of mass raids or the use of the military in immigration enforcement, calling such notions 'ridiculous'





njdotcom / 🏆 282. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Immigration Sanctuary Cities ICE Tom Homan Border Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Homan: Deportations Start Tomorrow with ‘Every ICE Office’, Focusing on ThreatsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Trump border czar Tom Homan reveals ICE teams are already arresting ‘public safety threats’Border czar Tom Homan said Tuesday that ICE agents are already being deployed across the U.S. to engage in a mass deportation operation.

Read more »

ICE Director Tom Homan Defends Deportations Amid Selena Gomez's Emotional PleaFormer ICE Director Tom Homan defends the ongoing mass deportations, stating that they are targeting only 'public safety threats and national security threats.' He dismisses actress Selena Gomez's tearful plea, arguing that ICE is prioritizing the safety of communities and enforcing U.S. laws.

Read more »

Secret Service, Not ICE, Investigated TikTok Threat at Chicago School, Homan AllegesChicago Public Schools officials and Governor J.B. Pritzker initially claimed ICE agents conducted a sweep at Hamline Elementary School, sparking alarm in the immigrant community. However, it was later revealed that the agents were Secret Service personnel investigating a TikTok threat. Homan, former ICE director, accused Pritzker and CPS CEO Martinez of lying and intentionally sowing fear.

Read more »

Border Czar Homan Questions Selena Gomez's Tears Over ICE Raids While Highlighting Fentanyl CrisisTom Homan criticizes Selena Gomez for her emotional response to ICE raids while highlighting the devastating impact of fentanyl overdoses linked to the southern border.

Read more »

Border Czar Tom Homan Criticizes Selena Gomez Over ICE Raids VideoSelena Gomez posted an emotional video on Instagram, expressing her sorrow over the recent ICE raids targeting illegal immigrants. The video was quickly deleted, but it drew a sharp response from President Trump's border czar, Tom Homan. Homan questioned Gomez's empathy, pointing to the plight of American victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants and the missing children who were trafficked into the country.

Read more »