Border czar Tom Homan says he made a surprise visit to Newark's Delaney Hall ICE facility, eating lunch with detainees to dispute Democrats' claims.

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E. detention facilities amid Democrats' accusations, moves to abolish I.C. E. and more on 'My View with Lara Trump.

'pushed back on Democrats' claims about conditions at a New Jersey ICE facility on Saturday, saying a surprise visit found detainees receiving substantial meals, access to recreation and orderly housing accommodations.. They're enticing these protests with their lies," Homan told Fox News' Lara Trump, referring to recent outrage at Newark's Delaney Hall. The Trump border czar disputed reports of a hunger strike at the facility, saying one detainee attempted to start a strike but was ultimately unsuccessful.

He also disputed claims that the facility'sWhite House border czar Tom Homan delivered the keynote address at the Border Security Expo on May 5, 2026, in Phoenix, Ariz.

"I even did a surprise visit on Saturday, unannounced, to eat lunch because I was told the food was bad," Homan said. "So I sat in the cafeteria right along with the detainees. " Homan said he ate the same meal being served to detainees, which included spaghetti with meat sauce, vegetables, rolls and dessert. Anti-ICE agitators were seen on video allegedly attempting to block vehicles from leaving the Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday night.

"It isn't about the quality of detention, it's about detention. They don't want these people detained, right? They want to"Initially, we ask for forgiveness for the way we entered the United States, but given the circumstances we were living in our countries, which placed our lives and those of some members of our families in danger," the letter states.

"We feel vulnerable and, in a way, kidnapped — detained without justification — not to mention that we are being tortured physically and psychologically due to the poor food resources provided in these detention centers. " denied the allegations, releasing facility menus that it said showed detainees receive three meals daily, including options such as chicken fajitas and Salisbury steak.





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