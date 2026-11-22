Holy Cross Hospital in Davis County celebrated its 50th anniversary with a community event featuring educational activities and a teddy bear clinic to honor five decades of local healthcare dedication.

Holy Cross Hospital – Davis hosted a community celebration on Saturday, thanking the community for 50 years of support. The event featured educational activities like a teddy bear clinic for children.

Current Holy Cross Hospital-Davis President Kyle Brostrom emphasized their enduring passion for community care. LAYTON — The Holy Cross Hospital in Davis County celebrated its 50th anniversary of service on Saturday. What better way to celebrate an anniversary than with a party?located at 25 N. Sports Park Way in Farmington, was crowded with families and vendors celebrating the hospital's milestone Saturday morning.

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Children played with stethoscopes, learned how to change the sheets on hospital beds and operated the hospital's state-of-the-art surgical robot. A vendor at the Holy Cross Hospital- Davis 50th anniversary celebration on Saturday shows a young child how to care for a hurt teddy bear.

Vendors at the celebration helped teach children and other attendees about health conditions through a teddy bear clinic, showing them what to do if someone had a stroke or heart attack to demystify medicine.

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"A lot has changed in 50 years," said current Holy Cross Hospital-Davis President Kyle Brostrom. "Technology's changed, healthcare's changed, but one thing that hasn't changed for 50 years, and I don't think it ever will, is our passion for caring for our community. " The trip from Clearfield, Layton and Kaysville took approximately 30 minutes, forcing doctors to trade treatment time for travel throughout the 1960s.

In 1968, members of the Davis County Commission voted to raise funds for multiple medical centers in Davis County. After six years, the ground was broken for the hospital's construction, which was completed two years later. The hospital was dedicated on Sept. 25, 1976, two weeks after construction finished.as patient treatments changed rapidly. The initial 225 employees quickly grew to nearly 800 as multimillion-dollar projects expanded how the hospital could treat patients.

"Reaching 50 years isn't just about the hospital; it's a celebration of the generations of families who have trusted us with their care," Brostrom said. "No matter how much the technology advances, we are still here to hold a hand, listen to a story and provide the personalized care that this community deserves. Admission to the celebration was free to all attendees. And, like many birthday parties before it, plenty of cake and goodies were available for all who came.

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