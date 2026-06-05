HOLY COW, it's going to be hot for dog walks on Friday

His dog mom, Brandy Kern, told Good Morning Cleveland that Bentley is a farm dog and a 5-year-old Australian Shepherd.

If you are in the moooo-d for summer, you're in luck! But first, meet this cow wrangler, Bentley! His dog mom, Brandy Kern, told Good Morning Cleveland that Bentley is a farm dog and a 5-year-old Australian Shepherd.

He lives in Ashland on a farm with his buddy Chloe. He enjoys helping mooove cows, eating yummy treats, and taking long walks around the farm! Temperatures jump even higher than a dog going for a frisbee today! Plus, high moo-midity will make it feel even hotter!

Udderly toasty! It stays dry for hot dog walks, but that changes tomorrow when storms return. So, don't have a cow if thunder crashes some weekend plans! Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast?

Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com. Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android Click here to view our interactive radar. Follow the News 5 Weather Team: Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter





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