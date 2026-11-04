Holtville Teacher Beau Myers Arrested for Slapping Teen at Football Game

Beau Myers, a culinary arts teacher at Holtville High School in Elmore County, Alabama, faces third-degree assault charges after allegedly striking a 16-year-old student at a local football match last week.

Beau Myers, a culinary arts instructor at Holtville High School in Elmore County, Alabama, was taken into custody on Tuesday following allegations that he physically assaulted a teenage student. The incident occurred during a high school football match between Holtville and Orange Beach, prompting an immediate criminal investigation by local law enforcement agencies.

Details of the Football Game Confrontation

The sequence of events leading to the arrest began last week during the scheduled football game between Holtville High School and the Orange Beach Bulldogs. According to official reports, the confrontation was triggered when the 16-year-old student involved exchanged verbal remarks with Beau Myers' seven-year-old son who was present at the event.

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Bill Franklin, the Sheriff of Elmore County, confirmed that after the verbal exchange, Myers approached the sixteen-year-old athlete and struck him. The sheriff stated that this physical contact constituted the assault that subsequently led to the teacher's arrest and the filing of criminal charges against him.

Third-Degree Assault Charges Filed Against Teacher

Beau Myers has been formally charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor under Alabama state law. The charge carries potential penalties including imprisonment and fines, marking a severe professional and legal turning point for the educator who has taught at Holtville High School in Elmore County.

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The Elmore County Sheriff's Office processed Myers through their standard booking procedures after his apprehension. Authorities determined that a bond of six thousand dollars ($6,000) was sufficient to secure his release from custody, allowing him to leave the Elmore County Jail pending his future court appearances and legal proceedings.

Elmore County Schools Board Response to Incident

On Monday, the Elmore County Board of Education issued a public statement acknowledging awareness of the arrest involving one of its staff members on school property. The Board emphasized that the safety and well-being of students and staff remain their highest priorities during such investigations.

Board representatives confirmed that the district is actively cooperating with appropriate law enforcement authorities to ensure a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding the arrest. The district stated it will provide additional information as appropriate once further details from the legal process become available.

Immediate Impact and Future Legal Proceedings

The arrest has created immediate uncertainty for Holtville High School's culinary arts program and the broader school community in Elmore County. While Beau Myers has been released on bond, the charges remain active, and he is expected to appear in court for scheduled hearings related to the assault allegations.

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Local residents and school stakeholders are awaiting further updates as the legal process unfolds. The incident highlights the complex intersection of teacher conduct, parental responsibilities, and community safety standards within Alabama school districts.