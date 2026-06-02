Holt McCallany Leads New Serial Killer Thriller 'Hyde' After 'Mindhunter'

Netflix's 'Mindhunter' star Holt McCallany is set to headline a new serial killer thriller, 'Hyde'. After the uncertain fate of his previous show's third season, McCallany will once again portray a character investigating serial killers. The cast also includes Bruce Greenwood, Nathalie Emmanuel, and David Harewood, with filming underway in Bucharest, Romania.

Netflix 's ' Mindhunter ' star Holt McCallany is set to headline a new serial killer thriller , ' Hyde '. After the uncertain fate of his previous show's third season, McCallany will once again portray a character investigating serial killers.

'Hyde' is a noir-tinged thriller where McCallany plays Detective Grimes, hunting a serial killer in a decadent city. The cast also includes Bruce Greenwood, Nathalie Emmanuel, and David Harewood, with filming underway in Bucharest, Romania. The Phillips brothers, who directed and wrote the script, praised the cast's collaboration. McCallany's character will work closely with Detective Doran (Nathalie Emmanuel), therapist Henry Monroe (Bruce Greenwood), and Lieutenant Robert Malloy (David Harewood).

'Hyde' marks a significant role for McCallany post-'Mindhunter', with his character echoing his previous role. More details about the story and the serial killer Grimes is hunting will be revealed as filming progresses. While 'Hyde' may evoke 'Mindhunter' vibes, it will tell a unique story





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Holt Mccallany Mindhunter Hyde Serial Killer Thriller Netflix Bruce Greenwood Nathalie Emmanuel David Harewood

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Holt McCallany To Star In 'Hyde' Thriller From Graham & Parker PhillipsHolt McCallany is set to topline the serial killer thriller 'Hyde,' with Nathalie Emmanuel, Bruce Greenwood, and David Harewood also set for roles.

Read more »

Holt McCallany Leads Noir Thriller Hyde Filmed in BucharestVeteran actor Holt McCallany returns to the world of serial‑killer investigations as Detective Grimes in the upcoming psychological thriller Hyde, directed by Graham and Parker Phillips and shot on location in Bucharest. The film assembles a strong ensemble cast and promises a dark, atmospheric take on the hunter‑becomes‑the‑hunted narrative.

Read more »

Lex Luthor's New Warsuit Revealed in 'Man of Tomorrow'; Upcoming Releases and Teasers in DC UniverseLex Luthor's latest warsuit is revealed in a new set photo from 'Man of Tomorrow', showcasing his genius and wealth but also his limited focus. Upcoming releases include a new Netflix film directed by Anna Kendrick, a serial killer thriller starring Holt McCallany, and 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' on HBO Max. James Gunn teases potential additions to the DC Universe and hints at the role of Brainiac in the upcoming 'Man of Tomorrow' film.

Read more »

Hyde Park, Woodlawn and South Shore hope to attract tourists visiting the Obama Presidential CenterThe Obama Presidential Center is adjacent to three Chicago neighborhoods: Hyde Park, Woodlawn and South Shore, where businesses hope visitors who came for the president will stay to explore their communities and visit them, too.

Read more »