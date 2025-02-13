Hollywood Writers Demand Action Against AI Firms Using Their Work

The Writers Guild of America is urging studios to sue AI companies for copyright infringement after alleging that AI models were trained on copyrighted material without permission. John Rogers, a screenwriter, discovered that scripts for his TV shows, including 'Leverage,' were included in a database used to train AI models. The WGA has sent a letter to major studios, demanding they take legal action against AI firms. This issue is expected to become a major point of contention in upcoming contract negotiations between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

When the Writers Guild of America approved a contract with major studios in 2023, ending a 148-day strike, the union gained significant guardrails around artificial intelligence in Hollywood . But as AI innovation continues to advance, writers say they need more protection from studios. Now, they're urging entertainment companies to take legal action against AI firms that they allege are using writers' work to train AI models without their permission.

John Rogers, a 58-year-old screenwriter in L.A., has spent years co-creating the world of TV drama series 'Leverage.' After experimenting with ChatGPT, Rogers said he and the show's creative team suspected that 77 episodes of the series — or five years' worth of work — had been ripped off and used to fuel AI. Rogers said that in 2023, after generative AI took off as a mainstream business, he asked ChatGPT to suggest an episode plot for 'Leverage,' a modern day Robin Hood story about a former insurance investigator who works with a team of criminals that steals from unscrupulous rich people and compensates those they have hurt. Without Rogers prompting the chatbot with character names, ChatGPT suggested a plot idea about taking down a corrupt CEO using characters from the show on its own, Rogers said. Then he found out that scripts for 'Leverage,' along with other shows Rogers was involved with, including 2007's 'Transformers' and the TNT series 'The Librarians,' were included in a database that was used to train AI models. That data set had subtitles from OpenSubtitles.org, a website that provides subtitles to movies and TV shows in different languages, according to a November story from the Atlantic. 'I'm angry at the absolute arrogance of these companies,' Rogers said. 'These companies have gotten hundreds of billions of dollars of value that would not exist if not for our work.' The guild sent a letter in December to leaders at major studios, including Netflix, Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Paramount Global, NBCUniversal, Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros. Discovery. When reached by The Times, those studios either declined or did not respond to a request for comment on the guild's letter. So far, no major studio has filed a lawsuit against any of the big AI companies, despite the writers' complaints. There have been no publicly announced content licensing deals with AI companies, but some major studios have held discussions with AI firms about the technology, causing concerns among Hollywood talent that more of their jobs will be automated to save money. 'The studios own the copyrights to our material that's being stolen, so they have grounds for legal action, and that's why we wrote the letter,' Meredith Stiehm, president of the WGA West, said in an interview. 'Frankly, they've been negligent. They have not protested the theft of this copyrighted material by the AI companies, and it's a capitulation on their part to still be on the sidelines.' The tensions come as the contract between the guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is set to expire in May 2026. Intellectual property rights and AI will surely be an important element in the upcoming negotiations, said David Smith, a professor of economics at the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. 'They're highlighting that it's going to be a central concern, a key issue that is going to determine how negotiations go,' Smith said regarding the WGA's letter. Many writers, including Rogers, Stiehm, 'The Killing' creator Veena Sud and 'Grey's Anatomy' co-creator Shonda Rhimes, were listed in a database that the Atlantic created to show what subtitles were used to train AI models from companies, including Facebook owner Meta and Anthropic. 'I'm stunned, disgusted, horrified at what is essentially straight-up plagiarism,' Sud said in a statement. 'These AI developers will keep stealing my and other writers' words until a court finds it illegal, until the studios take action against this theft, and/or until policymakers require developers to negotiate and pay artists for use of our material. It's a pretty basic concept: Pay the worker for their work.' The tech industry has said that it should be able to train its AI models with content available online under the “fair use” doctrine, which allows for the limited reproduction of material without permission from the copyright holder. 'We respect intellectual property rights and believe our use of information to train AI models is consistent with existing law,' Meta said in a statement. Anthropic did not return a request for comment. 'We build our AI models using publicly available data, in a manner protected by fair use and related principles, and supported by long-standing and widely accepted legal precedents,' OpenAI said in a statement. 'We view this principle as fair to creators, necessary for innovators, and critical for US competitiveness'





