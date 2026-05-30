Hollywood Walk of Fame becomes scene of brutal dog attack, stabbing death of 37-year-old man

A California man faced a horrific end last week as a group of men stabbed him to death after he defended himself from a vicious dog attack on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A California man faced a horrific end last week as a group of men stabbed him to death after he defended himself from a vicious dog attack on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The family of 37-year-old Berry Henderson, whom they described as a “gentle giant,” is horrified after the broad-daylight May 20 attack. Surveillance footage shows Henderson chased by an attacking dog and defending himself by stabbing the canine before a group of four men, including the dog’s owner, viciously stab and beat him.

Surveillance footage shows Henderson chased by an attacking dog and defending himself by stabbing the canine before a group of four men, including the dog’s owner, viciously stab and beat him..

“Berry was first attacked by a vicious dog while the owner stood nearby. Moments later, 3 men joined in and violently assaulted him, causing devastating injuries. Witnesses watched in shock as the scene unfolded, leaving excessive blood across the sidewalk and walls nearby. ” He tried to stumble across the street as he was seriously injured, but the men came after him again.

Henderson was hospitalized but succumbed to his injuries. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene at one point and arrested three suspects, with a fourth escaping,“People around weren’t doing anything,” his cousin, Sharon Grimes, told KTLA.

“I didn’t see anybody try to come to his rescue, with all that blood. Nobody picked up the phone. ” “That’s what makes it so shocking,” Najee Ali, a community activist, added.

“That someone could actually be stabbed to death, beaten and bit by a dog in broad daylight with no one helping. ”His family said Henderson was a “cool, calm, authentic man who enjoyed music, spending time in the city he loved, and living life in his own peaceful way.

“That’s what makes it so shocking,” Najee Ali, a community activist, added. “That someone could actually be stabbed to death, beaten and bit by a dog in broad daylight with no one helping. ”His family said Henderson was a “cool, calm, authentic man who enjoyed music, spending time in the city he loved, and living life in his own peaceful way. He was not homeless.

He was deeply loved by his family and friends, and his life mattered. ” The family is asking for donations to support them at this time. The fundraiser has raised about $1,300 of its $7,500 goal.

“Berry’s life ended far too soon, and our family is grieving this unimaginable loss. We are asking for help to assist our family,” they wrote.

“Any donation, prayer, or share of this fundraiser would mean so much to our family during this painful time. ”Surveillance footage shows Henderson chased by an attacking dog and defending himself by stabbing the canine before a group of four men, including the dog's owner, viciously stab and beat him. His family said Henderson was a"cool, calm, authentic man who enjoyed music, spending time in the city he loved, and living life in his own peaceful way.

“That’s what makes it so shocking,” Najee Ali, a community activist, added. “That someone could actually be stabbed to death, beaten and bit by a dog in broad daylight with no one helping. ”





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US News Crime Hollywood Los Angeles Police

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Heated Rivalry’ Author Rachel Reid Has a Surprise Best Perk of Fame: Free Ice CreamShe also teased the upcoming second season of the gay hockey drama — “I’m excited for Troy and Harris. Can I say that?' — as she appeared at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Canada event in Toronto.

Read more »

Humiliation for California governor candidate Xavier Becerra as photo shows empty West Hollywood barXavier Becerra hosted a Get Out The Vote event at a bar in West Hollywood.

Read more »

New Zealand World Cup player finds social media fame after being named by soccer influencerNew Zealand defender Tim Payne has become an unlikely soccer superstar after an influencer from Argentina called on his followers to unite and make the little-known 32-year-old a “hero” of the upcoming World Cup.

Read more »

Fame Academy Stars Then and Now: Where Are They Now?Fame Academy judge Carrie Grant has debuted her new look, sparking a wave of nostalgia for the popular BBC talent show. The show, which ran for two seasons from 2002 to 2003, launched the careers of several successful artists, including David Sneddon, Lemar, and Peter Brame. But where are the show's stars now?

Read more »