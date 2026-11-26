From Halle Berry's 2012 brawl to Kanye West's 2016 breakdown, Hollywood's Thanksgiving history is filled with celebrity drama and family conflicts.

The iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City has been postponed for the first time in its 100-year history due to the arrival of a severe and dangerous winter storm. The decision was announced by the event organizers just hours before the scheduled morning start time, marking a historic disruption to the beloved holiday tradition.

The massive weather system is forecast to bring heavy snow, strong winds, and blizzard conditions to the metropolitan area. City officials and emergency responders have warned residents of hazardous travel conditions and urged extreme caution as the storm approaches the city on the morning of the holiday.

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The postponement comes as millions of spectators line the streets along the parade route, expecting the usual spectacle of giant balloons, Broadway floats, and celebrity performances. The sudden change has caused significant disappointment among families and tourists who had planned their day around the event, which typically draws hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Organizers stated that the safety of participants, volunteers, and the public is the absolute top priority. The large helium-filled balloons are particularly susceptible to high winds, and the risk of the giant characters becoming uncontrollable in severe weather makes proceeding with the parade too dangerous.

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This event represents a significant departure from the usual Thanksgiving routine for Hollywood and celebrities, who have historically faced various forms of drama during the holiday. Past years have seen high-profile incidents, such as the 2012 Hollywood Hills brawl involving Halle Berry and her then-fiance Olivier Martinez during a custody exchange.

The chaotic history of celebrity Thanksgivings also includes Kanye West's 2016 mental health crisis, which required his then-wife Kim Kardashian to rush to his side. West was hospitalized after a string of bizarre on-stage rants, a event that significantly impacted his public image and relationship with Kardashian, which ended in 2021.

Other notable holiday controversies have included Tiger Woods' car crash in 2009 and Robert Downey Jr.'s drug arrest in 2000. The postponement of the parade highlights how external forces, such as severe weather, can disrupt even the most entrenched traditions, affecting not just celebrities but the entire city.

As the storm hits, New York City is preparing for a quiet and potentially treacherous holiday weekend. The rescheduled date for the parade remains to be determined, but the cancellation underscores the power of nature to halt even the most significant cultural events in the heart of the city.