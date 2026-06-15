Hollywood Streets Pulse with Color as LA Pride Parade Returns for 56th Anniversary

The fifty sixth Los Angeles Pride Parade traced historic routes through Hollywood, honored actor Jeff Hiller, activist Mia Yamamoto and late Shirley Raines as grand marshals, and unfolded into a bustling Pride Village featuring performances, art, food and community programs.

Thousands of revelers filled the streets of Hollywood on Sunday June 14 2026 for the fifty sixth annual Los Angeles Pride Parade and Festival. The event, one of the largest LGBTQ+ celebrations in Southern California, traced a historic route that mirrors the original marches of the early seventies.

The procession set off at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue, moved north along Sunset to Hollywood Boulevard, turned east onto Cahuenga and then looped back south to Sunset, recreating the path that early activists once trod. Spectators lined the sidewalks, waving flags and cheering as a vibrant mix of community groups, marching bands, drag performers and local businesses moved through the heart of the entertainment district. The parade was led by three distinguished grand marshals.

Actor Jeff Hiller served as the celebrity grand marshal, bringing his stage presence and allyship to the forefront. Longtime transgender rights advocate Mia Yamamoto was honored as the community grand marshal in recognition of her decades of activism and mentorship. The late Shirley Raines, who passed away in January, received a posthumous legacy grand marshal designation, acknowledging her enduring contributions to LGBTQ+ visibility and advocacy.

Organizers highlighted that each honoree embodies the values of inclusion, visibility and resistance that have defined Pride since its inception. After the march, Hollywood Boulevard between Vine and Gower streets transformed into a bustling Pride Village that remained open to the public until 8:30 p.m. The free festival featured a packed slate of live performances, food vendors, nonprofit booths and cultural activations that showcased the diversity of Los Angeles' queer community.

Musical acts such as Bentley Robles, Princess Superstar, Cassidy King, Nekeith, the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, Amber Ryann and CANDIACE entertained the crowds. Special programming included a showcase with cast members from the first season of King of Drag, a celebration of queer Latinx culture presented by Preciosa Night, and the LA Pride Ball hosted by the House of Ninja.

The Village also housed a Family Grove area for children, a Trans Galleria art exhibit highlighting transgender creators, an Erotic City space dedicated to kink and BDSM enthusiasts, nearly twenty food trucks and more than one hundred vendors and sponsors.

"LA Pride has always been about creating spaces where our community can come together in celebration solidarity and visibility," said Christopher Street West Board President Lawrence Carroll. "These events reflect the many ways Pride lives throughout Los Angeles from cultural institutions and sports arenas to neighborhood gathering spaces and, of course, the streets of Hollywood.

" Christopher Street West, founded in 1970, continues to organize what is widely regarded as the world's first permitted LGBTQ+ pride parade, cementing its legacy as a pioneer of queer visibility worldwide





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