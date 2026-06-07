Hollywood stars who have won Tony Awards, from Scarlett Johansson to Denzel Washington

From Scarlett Johansson to James Corden and Denzel Washington, take a look at some surprising past Tony winners below.

Scarlett Johansson and other Hollywood stars who have won Tony Awards , a number of stars who we totally forgot were Broadway stars. From Scarlett Johansson to James Corden and Denzel Washington , take a look at some surprising past Tony winners below.

And who knows, maybe a few more Oscar nominees will be joining their ranks! Catherine Zeta-Jones won a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical in 2010 for her role in A Little Night Music. Daniel Radcliffe won the Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical at the 77th Annual Tony Awards in 2024 for his role in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Marvel superstar Scarlett Johansson has won over viewers on the big screen and on Broadway stages. She won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for A View from the Bridge, wrapped in 2013, Cranston showed his versatility and took home a Tony. He won Best Actor in a Play for Network. Now that Neil Patrick Harris has major singing chops, but even they might be surprised by his Tony win.

Harris won Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical in 2014 for Hedwig and the Angry Inch, so of course, she has a T on her resume! Davis won her first Tony Award in 2001 for Best Featured Actress in a Play for King Hedley II. Davis and Washington later starred in the movie together. Hugh Jackman has also been a triple threat, and his Tony Awards prove it!

He won his first award, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, for The Boy from Oz. Cynthia Nixon has also made quite a splash on Broadway over the years. She's been nominated four times and won twice, the Best Actress in a Play Award for The Real Thing in 1984. Another surprising one to the list!

Former talk show host James Corden won his first Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for One Man, Two Guvnors in 2012. It seems Tony voters think so! Fiennes won Best Actor in a Play in 1995 for Hamlet. But she's shown off her singing chops on the Broadway stage, too!

She won Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role in Sweet Smell of Success. Glenn Close won an impressive three Tony Awards throughout her career. Her first two were for Best Actress in a Play for Sunset Boulevard in 1995 and The Real Thing in 1984. Do you remember when Sara Ramírez started singing during their musical episode and we couldn't believe how angelic they sounded?

Well, it turns out they have a Tony Award-winning voice. Ramírez won in 2005 for their role in A View from the Bridge. Star Billy Crudup has made quite a name for himself on Broadway. He's been nominated for four Tonys over the years and won for the first time for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for The Last Five Years in 2002.

John Lithgow might be one of the most nominated actors on this list. Lithgow was nominated a total of six times, with two wins for Best Featured Actor in a Play for The Changing Room in 1973 and Rehearsal for Murder in 1983. Jason Alexander has a Tony Award on his mantle, too! He won for Best Actor in a Musical for Merrily We Roll Along in 1982.

They were Broadway stars and won their first Tony Awards together in 1976. Mrs. Warren's Profession, Liev Schreiber is so talented, we think he can do just about anything and succeed. In 2005, he scored the Best Featured Actor in a Play Tony for his role in Glengarry Glen Ross. Courtney B. Vance is another star who you might be surprised is a Tony winner.

Vance won his first prize for Best Featured Actor in a Play in 2001 for King Hedley II. Jessica Lange made her mark on Broadway too! Her first win was in the Best Leading Actress in a Play category for A Soldier's Play in 1982. Al Pacino is a true movie star, but he has two Tonys to put right next to his Oscar.

Pacino first won for Best Supporting or Featured Actor in a Play for The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel in 1967. Matthew Broderick also has two Tony wins under his belt. He won the Best Featured Actor in a Play Award for The Producers in 2001





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