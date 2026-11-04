Hollywood Stars Urge Voting in 2026 Midterm Elections

Celebrities including Hailey Bieber and Reese Witherspoon encourage Americans to vote in the 2026 midterms. Control of Congress hangs in the balance as polls close Tuesday evening.

Actress Hailey Bieber joined a wave of Hollywood celebrities on Tuesday in encouraging Americans to cast their ballots in the 2026 midterm elections. The 29-year-old model and social media influencer proudly displayed her 'I voted' sticker on her Instagram Stories. She added a direct text overlay to her post stating that her followers should also participate in the democratic process. This high-profile endorsement highlights the growing visibility of celebrity activism in this critical political cycle.

Celebrities Promote Civic Participation

The star-studded campaign to drive voter turnout included several other major figures in the entertainment industry. Actress Julia Roberts, who is 59 years old, shared a photograph of her own voting sticker on social media. She accompanied the image with a caption that read 'Power to the People,' emphasizing the collective strength of voters. Meanwhile, 50-year-old Reese Witherspoon posted a selfie to her Instagram account. She wrote that using one's voice is a privilege and urged her audience to make sure they went to vote on that day.

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Other notable attendees in the push for civic engagement included 61-year-old actress Brooke Shields. Shields explained that she voted absentee because she was working on a set, so she did not receive a physical sticker. Instead, she wore a sticker from the previous election cycle to show her continued support. She stated that the message remained the same from 2024 and encouraged everyone to get out and vote. Cinema icon Tom Hanks, aged 70, also shared a snap of himself wearing his 'I voted' sticker to encourage his fans.

Political Stances and Candid Messages

Not all celebrity posts focused on neutral encouragement, as some took strong partisan positions. Former mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, who is 43 years old, shared a photo of himself dropping off his ballot. His caption included the phrase 'God Bless America' followed by a directive to 'Rage against the commies.' This blunt political messaging contrasted with the more inclusive tone adopted by others in the industry. It highlights the varied approaches public figures take when engaging with the electorate during midterm cycles.

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Frankie Grande, the older brother of singer Ariana Grande, also made a partisan statement at age 43. He revealed he is a proud Democrat and told Republicans to stay home while posing shirtless in a rainbow speedo. In his Instagram caption, he sarcastically commented on wearing a 'politically neutral' outfit to encourage all parties to participate. He added that as long as people vote, everyone wins, before joking that Republicans have done enough and should stay home. He concluded his post with the hashtag 'voteblue' and a call to 'Queer the vote.'

Additional stars used their platforms to drive specific actions. Bette Midler, 80, shared a photo from her garden holding an American flag while wearing a voting sticker on her nose. She compared voting to rescuing community gardens, calling both acts of being a 'do-gooder.' Busy Philipps, 47, posted that early voting was popular and urged people to get the country back. She warned against billionaires stealing the country to hide in bunkers in New Zealand. She also provided a text keyword for voters to find their polling places.

Stakes for Congressional Control

The enthusiasm among celebrities reflects the high stakes involved in the 2026 midterms. Control of the US Congress hangs in the balance as Americans rush to cast their final ballots. In the Senate race, Democrats must flip four Republican-held seats to gain control of the chamber. This represents a significant hurdle for the Democratic party as they seek to shift the balance of power. The intensity of the competition underscores the importance of every individual vote in these swing districts.

Similarly, the battle for the House of Representatives is tight. Democrats need to pick up just three seats to take control of the lower chamber. This narrow margin means that small shifts in voter turnout or preference could determine the outcome. The proximity of the required seat changes adds pressure on both parties to mobilize their bases. High-profile endorsements aim to ensure that supporters do not stay home on election day.

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Election Timeline and Next Steps

Voters across the nation faced specific timing constraints for casting their ballots. The first polls closed at 6pm ET in certain jurisdictions. In contrast, the last polls did not wrap up until 1am ET in time zones further west. This extended window allows for a long night of waiting as ballots are counted across the country. The nation will wait to find out whether Republicans or Democrats will take power in both chambers.

The counting process will reveal the new composition of Congress in the coming days. Results may come in gradually depending on the state and the type of ballot. Mail-in and absentee ballots, which Brooke Shields utilized, often take longer to process. As the results finalize, the focus will shift to the implications of the new congressional makeup. The outcome will set the legislative agenda for the remainder of the presidential term and influence future policy directions.

Mariska Hargitay, 62, shared that both she and her husband Peter Hermann, aged 59, had voted. Her post demonstrated the personal commitment of many public figures to the democratic process. Actress Jessica Biel, 44, posted a selfie from her car with the caption 'Voting looks good on everyone.' These individual actions contribute to a broader cultural narrative that normalizes and celebrates voting. The collective effort aims to boost turnout in a critical year for American governance.