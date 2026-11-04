Hollywood Stars Urge Vote in 2026 Midterms as Control Hangs in Balance

Celebrities including Hailey Bieber and Julia Roberts encourage Americans to vote in the 2026 midterm elections. Control of Congress is at stake with tight margins for Democrats.

Hollywood celebrities mobilized on Tuesday to urge American citizens to participate in the 2026 midterm elections. Stars shared images of their voter stickers on social media platforms to highlight the importance of civic duty during this critical election cycle.

Star-Studded Campaign for Civic Participation

Hailey Bieber, aged 29, posted an image of her 'I voted' sticker on Instagram Stories. She added a text overlay that read, 'And you should too!' to directly encourage her followers. Julia Roberts, 59, also shared a photo of her sticker with the caption 'Power to the People.' Reese Witherspoon, 50, posted a selfie stating, 'Your voice matters! What a privilege it is to use it. Make sure you go vote today!!'

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Cinema icon Tom Hanks, 70, encouraged his fans by sharing a snap of himself wearing his 'I voted' sticker. Actress Brooke Shields, 61, wore a sticker from 2024, explaining she voted absentee due to being on set. She wrote, 'The message still stands from 2024!! GET OUT & VOTE!' Former mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, 43, shared a snap of himself dropping off his ballot with the caption, 'God Bless America. Rage against the commies.'

Polarizing Messages and Political Stances

Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande, 43, revealed he is a proud Democrat. He posed shirtless in a rainbow speedo and told Republicans to 'stay the f**k home.' He wrote, 'Wore my most politically neutral outfit to vote today... Just kidding, Republicans can stay the f**k home. You've done enough. Queer the vote. Period. #vote #voteblue.'

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Bette Midler, 80, shared a photo holding an American flag with a sticker on her nose. She wrote, 'I rescue community gardens to give back to society, and you voted! We are both do-gooders!' She added, 'I love to see people participating in saving our democracy!' Cupertino star Busy Philipps, 47, posted, 'VOTE BABY VOTE! early voting is SO HOT RIGHT NOW! LETS GET OUR COUNTRY BACK! WE HAVE THE NUMBERS FOR GOOD!'

Jessica Biel, 44, posted a selfie from her car writing, 'Voting looks good on everyone.' Law and Order SVU star Mariska Hargitay, 62, shared that both she and her husband Peter Hermann, 59, voted. Her co-star Christopher Meloni, 65, shared a selfie showing off his sticker, asking, 'What are you doing today America?'

Critical Margins for Congressional Control

Control of Congress hangs in the balance as Americans rush to cast their final ballots. In the Senate, Democrats must flip four Republican-held seats to gain control. In the House, they need to pick up just three seats. These narrow margins make every vote statistically significant in determining which party leads the legislative branch.

The first polls closed at 6pm ET and the last polls wrap up at 1am ET. Then the nation will wait as ballots are counted across the country to find out whether Republicans or Democrats will take power. The tight race underscores the high stakes of the 2026 midterm elections for national policy direction.

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Immediate Impact and Voting Procedures

Busy Philipps added, 'DO NOT LET BILLIONAIRES STEAL THIS COUNTRY AND RUN IT INTO THE GROUND SO THEY CAN GO HIDE IN BUNKERS IN NEW ZEALAND!!! LFG!!!! Text BUSY to 63033 to find out where to vote and when polling places close!!!' This call to action provided specific instructions for voters seeking information on polling locations.

The collective effort by these public figures aims to maximize turnout in key districts. Their social media posts serve as real-time reminders for eligible voters to exercise their right to choose representatives who will influence federal legislation for the next two years.