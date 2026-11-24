Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro, and other celebrities are pressuring Senate Democrats to choose new leadership in January instead of reelecting Chuck Schumer, citing election results.

Acclaimed actors and political activists including Jane Fonda and Robert De Niro are publicly calling on Senate Democrats to reject reelecting New York Senator Chuck Schumer as majority leader. The group argues that the incoming Democratic majority should instead look to different members for leadership roles when the new Congress convenes in January with a 56-seat majority in the upper chamber.

Letter Demands New Leadership

The signers of the letter raised $23 million for the Democrats running for Senate and the House in the 2026 midterm cycle. Along with Fonda and De Niro, the signers include Chelsea Handler, Marisa Tomei, Padma Lakshmi, and TV producer and writer David Mandel of the show. The letter warns Democrats that putting Schumer back in charge runs counter to the voter's will because he was a big part of what caused the party to fail ahead of the elections.

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Call for Public Accountability

The letter demands a change at the top by highlighting the secretive nature of the current selection process. It states that the Senate Democratic leader will be chosen behind closed doors by secret ballot, meaning no senator will ever have to tell voters or the public how they voted. The signers believe a decision this consequential deserves public accountability, arguing that the current method lacks transparency. Chelsea Handler, a fired TV host and political activist, added that there is a real need and desire for something different to happen.

Van Hollen Announces Candidacy

Senate Democratic Leader candidate Chris Van Hollen announced early in November that he would challenge Schumer for the Democrat leadership post. In announcing his bid for majority leader, Van Hollen said his candidacy is not about any one individual but is about answering the call of the American people. He pointed to a huge outburst of democracy on Election Day across red, blue, and purple states as evidence of a broader desire for change. Van Hollen argued that this outburst was not only a rejection of Donald Trump and his corruption and his wars and his cruelty but also a call for a larger change to take on a broken economic system rigged in favor of the very wealthy against working people.

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Celebrity Endorsements and Criticism

Actor Mark Ruffalo endorsed the push for new leadership, stating that Van Hollen has led with courage, conviction, and an unwavering commitment to human dignity. Ruffalo joined the growing chorus of voices asking Senate Democrats to dump Schumer, claiming that the New Yorker does not understand the urgency of the moment and what the future demands. Ruffalo expressed his true belief that the current leadership is ill-equipped to handle the challenges ahead. Handler echoed these sentiments, describing the current political climate as an opportunity and a window that needs to be seized.

Historical Context and Future Outlook

Schumer has been the Democrat leader in the Senate since 2016, establishing a long tenure in the role. He is up for reelection to his seat in 2028 and has not yet confirmed if he will run again for his Senate position. The pressure from high-profile donors and celebrities adds a significant layer of public scrutiny to the internal party dynamics. The upcoming leadership election will determine whether the party seeks continuity or a complete shift in direction as they face the next legislative session.